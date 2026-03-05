UFC champion Tom Aspinall signs with Matchroom Talent Agency

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has become the first athlete to sign with Eddie Hearn’s new Matchroom Talent Agency.

According to Thursday’s announcement, the agency was created “to manage and service leading Sport & Entertainment talent with care and loyalty, nurturing athletes’ careers by managing their brand and building their reputations.”

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Matchroom Talent Agency joins Aspinall’s existing media and management team to provide additional key services, including commercial, publishing, digital, broadcast, and legal support.

“I’m really excited to welcome Eddie [Hearn] and the Matchroom Sport group in a commercial and advisory role, and to become the first athlete to join the new Matchroom Talent Agency,” Aspinall said in a press release.

“Eddie has built one of the biggest brands in Sport and understands how to take athletes to the next level, both inside and outside of competition.”

“I’m really looking forward to working together and exploring some exciting opportunities as I continue my journey back into the cage.”

Aspinall (15-3, 1 NC) of Salford, England, initially claimed the interim UFC heavyweight title in November 2023 by defeating Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout. In his next fight the following July, the 32-year-old knocked out Curtis Blaydes, also in the first round, to retain his belt. In June 2025, Aspinall was promoted to full champion following Jon Jones’ retirement.

In his previous outing at UFC 321 last October in Abu Dhabi, Aspinall faced Ciryl Gane in a bout that ended in a first-round no contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered him unable to continue.

In late 2025, Aspinall announced he would undergo multiple eye surgeries. His return to action is yet to be confirmed.