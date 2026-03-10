Tim Tszyu faces Denis Nurja on Easter Sunday in Wollongong, Australia

The next fight of Tim Tszyu is confirmed against Denis Nurja on Easter Sunday, April 5, at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW. The two fighters clash for the WBO International middleweight title in a 10-round bout contested at a 157-pound catchweight. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

In February, reports suggested that Tszyu could face Long Island’s former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (28‑1, 22 KOs) later this summer, though no official date or agreement has been confirmed.

Advertisement

Tim Tszyu

Former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) of Australia made his middleweight debut last December, scoring a unanimous decision over Anthony Velazquez. With the victory, the 31-year-old Sydney native rebounded from a stoppage defeat against Sebastian Fundora in their rematch last July. The WBO currently ranks Tszyu No. 3 at 160 lbs.

“I feel better than ever and I’m ready to get back to work,” Tszyu said in a press release on Tuesday. “Denis Nurja is undefeated for a reason and he presents a real challenge. He’s got a big amateur pedigree with eight national titles and he’s fought at the world championships, so he’s been in there with some serious fighters. That’s the kind of opponent that motivates me and keeps me sharp. I’m inspired, focused, and preparing for the toughest version of him.”

“There are some massive opportunities ahead, but none of that matters unless I get through this fight. My full focus is on Easter Sunday and the job in front of me. I want to get back to the top of the division and fight for world titles again, and this is the first step.”

“I’ve fought all around Australia, but I haven’t fought in Wollongong and it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to fight. I know it’s the territory of Sammy Goodman and Alex Volkanovski, and there’s a huge combat sports culture down there, so it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Denis Nurja

Undefeated Denis Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) of Albania is fresh off a first-round stoppage victory over Jose Gregorio Marcano in a middleweight bout in February. The 31-year-old is currently ranked No. 12 by the WBA at 154 lbs.

“I am 20-0 for a reason and I did not build that record by playing it safe,” Nurja said. “This is the biggest opportunity of my career and I am ready for it. People are talking about Tim’s comeback, but I am the one standing in front of him.”

“I respect what he has done in the sport, but I believe this is my moment. I am coming to Australia to win.”

Tszyu vs Nurja undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Tszyu vs Nurja undercard, Australia’s Sam Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) faces Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (23-1, 17 KOs) of Argentina. The 12-round super bantamweight bout serves as an eliminator for the IBF title.

A four-round heavyweight showdown pits New Zealand’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona (1-0, 1 KO) against Australia’s Jarrod Wallace in a rematch between former NRL enforcers. The contest follows their exhibition bout from a few years ago.

Additionally, Australian Olympian Callum Peters (5-0, 5 KOs) takes on Timor-Leste’s Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho (4-0, 4 KOs) at middleweight.

The Tszyu vs Nurja prelims include:

Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jomar Paliwen (7-2-2, 5 KOs), lightweight

Charlie Kazzi (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Blair Geraghty (5-0, 5 KOs), super lightweight

Max Reeves (12-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. Francis Waitai (13-3-1, 1 KO), WBO Oriental super middleweight title

Paulo Aokuso (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Kittipong Jian Hao Ho (13-1-1, 12 KOs), IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title

Dharringarra Trewhella (7-0, 4 KOs) vs. Dominic Bailey (4-1, 2 KOs), welterweight

In Australia, Tszyu vs Nurja airs live on Main Event and Kayo Sports.

In the U.S., the event airs live on Saturday, April 4, though broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.