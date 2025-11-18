Tim Tszyu faces Anthony Velazquez in Sydney this December – Tickets

Tim Tszyu’s next fight is confirmed for December 17 against Anthony Velazquez at ICC Sydney Theatre. The contest features Australia’s former champion making his hometown ring appearance against the unbeaten opponent from the U.S. Tickets for the event are now on sale via Ticketek.

Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) looks to bounce back from a stoppage defeat against Sebastian Fundora in their rematch in July. The outing was the 31-year-old’s second fight of the year, after he defeated Joseph Spencer by TKO to rebound from a demolition by Bakhram Murtazaliev last October.

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“December 17 is my chance to get back on track,” Tszyu said. “The past eighteen months have tested me and humbled me, but coming home for this fight in Sydney has given me a new sense of clarity and purpose.

“The Tszyu family has never lost on Australian soil and that legacy means everything to me. I’m not the same fighter, despite what critics may say. I’m sharper, hungrier, and more driven because of what I’ve gone through.”

Velazquez (18-0-1, 15 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts, makes his international debut. The unbeaten 29-year-old aims for his fourth win of the year, following a fifth-round knockout over Terry Chatwood.

“I’m excited. This is my biggest opportunity so far and I’m looking to take advantage of it,” Velazquez said. “I’ve seen a couple of his fights, he’s had a great career so far but I’m coming to Australia to win.

“I believe in myself, I believe in my skills, I believe in my ability and I believe I’m going to win this fight. I think I can win in multiple ways, so I’m going to just fight my fight and however it plays out, it’s just win.”

For Tszyu, the upcoming fight has been announced by promoter No Limit Boxing as a “high-stakes showdown.” For Velazquez, the contest marks his first fight against a former champion and his first outside his home country.

Who is fighting on Tszyu vs Velazquez undercard

The list of bouts featured on the Tszyu vs Velazquez undercard includes:

Sam Goodman (20-1, 8 KOs) vs. Tyler Blizzard (10-0, 4 KOs), super bantamweight

Callum Peters (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cody Beekin (8-2, 5 KOs), middleweight

Ahmad Reda (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jomar Paliwen (7-1-2, 5 KOs), vacant Australian lightweight title

Charlie Kazzi (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Blair Geraghty (4-0, 4 KOs), lightweight

Paulo Aokuso (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Shukhrat Abdullaev (5-0, 4 KOs), light heavyweight

Koen Mazoudier (14-4-1, 6 KOs) vs. Dominic Molinaro (5-0, 2 KOs), Mazoudier’s Australian super welterweight title

Dharringarra Trewhella (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kya Sparks (3-0, 3 KOs), welterweight

Blake Wells (12-2, 5 KOs) vs. Quinton Smith (2-1, 2 KOs), middleweight