Three bouts added to Zuffa Boxing 7 fight card

Three bouts have been added to the upcoming Zuffa Boxing 7: Billam-Smith vs Rozicki on June 6 at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the UK.
- Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) of Scotland faces an opponent to be named in an eight-round middleweight bout.
- Hickey, 26, is coming off a points decision victory over Aljaz Venko last December.
Scotland’s Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Tyler Rivers (6-3) of England in a six-round welterweight matchup.
- Macmillan, 22, is fresh off a second-round stoppage victory over Joe Blandford in March.
- Rivers, 26, lost two of his previous bouts by points against Stuart Richardson in March and Mason Cartwright last September.
A six-round light heavyweight battle pits England’s Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) against Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria.
- Hughes, 20, defeated Harry Matthews by first-round TKO in March.
- Vergiev, 38, recorded his fourth straight win in April, defeating Jakub Milota by second-round TKO.
In the main event, British former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) takes on former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada.
The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey of England (23-3, 13 KOs) and Jamaican-born British-French Cheavon Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs).
The full fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.
Current Zuffa Boxing 7 fight card
- Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) vs. Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), cruiserweight
- Jack Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) vs. Cheavon Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs), cruiserweight
- Stevie McKenna (15-1, 14 KOs) vs. Casey James Streeter (15-3-2, 6 KOs), middleweight
- Lee Cutler (15-2, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, super welterweight
- Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, middleweight
- Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tyler Rivers (6-3), welterweight
- Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs), light heavyweight