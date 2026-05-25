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Three bouts added to Zuffa Boxing 7 fight card

Zuffa Boxing 7: Billam-Smith vs Rozicki marks the promotion's debut in the UK in June

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sam Hickey posing in the ring after his victory
Sam Hickey posing in the ring after his victory over Aljaz Venko at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Chris Dean / BOXXER

Three bouts have been added to the upcoming Zuffa Boxing 7: Billam-Smith vs Rozicki on June 6 at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the UK.

  • Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) of Scotland faces an opponent to be named in an eight-round middleweight bout.
  • Hickey, 26, is coming off a points decision victory over Aljaz Venko last December.

Scotland’s Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Tyler Rivers (6-3) of England in a six-round welterweight matchup.

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  • Macmillan, 22, is fresh off a second-round stoppage victory over Joe Blandford in March.
  • Rivers, 26, lost two of his previous bouts by points against Stuart Richardson in March and Mason Cartwright last September.

A six-round light heavyweight battle pits England’s Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) against Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria.

  • Hughes, 20, defeated Harry Matthews by first-round TKO in March.
  • Vergiev, 38, recorded his fourth straight win in April, defeating Jakub Milota by second-round TKO.

In the main event, British former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) takes on former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey of England (23-3, 13 KOs) and Jamaican-born British-French Cheavon Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs).

The full fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.

Current Zuffa Boxing 7 fight card

  • Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) vs. Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), cruiserweight
  • Jack Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) vs. Cheavon Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs), cruiserweight
  • Stevie McKenna (15-1, 14 KOs) vs. Casey James Streeter (15-3-2, 6 KOs), middleweight
  • Lee Cutler (15-2, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, super welterweight
  • Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, middleweight
  • Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tyler Rivers (6-3), welterweight
  • Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs), light heavyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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