Three bouts added to Zuffa Boxing 7 fight card

Three bouts have been added to the upcoming Zuffa Boxing 7: Billam-Smith vs Rozicki on June 6 at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the UK.

Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) of Scotland faces an opponent to be named in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Hickey, 26, is coming off a points decision victory over Aljaz Venko last December.

Scotland’s Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) takes on Tyler Rivers (6-3) of England in a six-round welterweight matchup.

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Macmillan, 22, is fresh off a second-round stoppage victory over Joe Blandford in March.

Rivers, 26, lost two of his previous bouts by points against Stuart Richardson in March and Mason Cartwright last September.

A six-round light heavyweight battle pits England’s Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) against Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs) of Bulgaria.

Hughes, 20, defeated Harry Matthews by first-round TKO in March.

Vergiev, 38, recorded his fourth straight win in April, defeating Jakub Milota by second-round TKO.

In the main event, British former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) takes on former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey of England (23-3, 13 KOs) and Jamaican-born British-French Cheavon Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs).

The full fight card is expected to be finalized shortly.

Current Zuffa Boxing 7 fight card

Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) vs. Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs), cruiserweight

Jack Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) vs. Cheavon Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs), cruiserweight

Stevie McKenna (15-1, 14 KOs) vs. Casey James Streeter (15-3-2, 6 KOs), middleweight

Lee Cutler (15-2, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, super welterweight

Sam Hickey (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, middleweight

Alex MacMillan (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tyler Rivers (6-3), welterweight

Leon Hughes (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Mario Vergiev (8-4, 5 KOs), light heavyweight