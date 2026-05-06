Jack Massey faces Cheavon Clarke at Zuffa Boxing 7

The cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey and Cheavon Clarke has been announced as the co-feature at Zuffa Boxing 7 on June 6 at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the UK. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) of England won his previous bout by fourth-round TKO against Ivan Gabriel Garcia on the undercard of Clarke vs TKV last November. With the victory, the 33-year-old bounced back from a stoppage defeat to Jai Opetaia in his attempt to claim the IBF 200-pound title in October 2024.

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Jamaican-born British-French Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs) is coming off a fourth-round knockout victory against Anthony Hollaway last December on the undercard of Pacheco vs Sadjo. With the win, the 35-year-old southpaw rebounded from decision losses to Viddal Riley and Leonardo Mosquea.

The Zuffa Boxing 7 main event is a cruiserweight bout between British former WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) and former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

The event streams live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.