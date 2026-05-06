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Jack Massey faces Cheavon Clarke at Zuffa Boxing 7

Jack Massey and Cheavon Clarke square off in the co-feature at Zuffa Boxing 7 in Bournemouth, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jack Massey posing in the ring after his victory
Jack Massey poses in the ring after his victory over Ivan Gabriel Garcia during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean / Boxxer

The cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey and Cheavon Clarke has been announced as the co-feature at Zuffa Boxing 7 on June 6 at the BIC in Bournemouth, England. The event marks the promotion’s debut in the UK. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) of England won his previous bout by fourth-round TKO against Ivan Gabriel Garcia on the undercard of Clarke vs TKV last November. With the victory, the 33-year-old bounced back from a stoppage defeat to Jai Opetaia in his attempt to claim the IBF 200-pound title in October 2024.

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Jamaican-born British-French Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs) is coming off a fourth-round knockout victory against Anthony Hollaway last December on the undercard of Pacheco vs Sadjo. With the win, the 35-year-old southpaw rebounded from decision losses to Viddal Riley and Leonardo Mosquea.

The Zuffa Boxing 7 main event is a cruiserweight bout between British former WBO champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) and former title challenger Ryan Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

The event streams live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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