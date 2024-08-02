Isaac Cruz ‘really well prepared’ for title defense against Jose Valenzuela

Isaac Cruz faces Jose Valenzuela on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The all-Mexican showdown serves as the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

Going through the ropes for the second time this year, “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA super lightweight title. The 26-year-old Mexico City native claimed the belt in March, stopping Rolando “Rolly” Romero in the eighth round.

“We’re very very happy, we’re very determined, and we have a goal in mind which is to defend this newly won world title,” Isaac Cruz said at the pre-fight press conference.

“We’re expecting the very best from [Valenzuela], but the main thing is that I’m coming into this really well prepared, and I’m intending to come away with the victory.”

“We can’t wait to get started, we can’t wait to climb into that ring. I know that there will be a massive Mexican presence there, it’s going to be fantastic to hear so many Mexican fans there. We’re going to put on a great show, I know it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re going to put on a show, it’s going to be great.”

Isaac Cruz and Jose Valenzuela go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Renton, Washington-based “Rayo” Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the sixth round against Chris Colbert last December. The 25-year-old southpaw of Los Mochis, Sinaloa makes his first attempt to become champion.

“This is what I’ve been training for my whole life, we had a great training camp and I’m ready to make the most of it,” Jose Valenzuela said. “I have the height, I have the length, I have the skills, and I’ve sharpened up everything to come prepared.”

In the main event, undefeated Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) challenges Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. Going up against the newly-crowned WBA light middleweight champion, the Omaha southpaw looks to become a four-division world champion.