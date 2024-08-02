Terence Crawford expects to be ‘stronger & more energised’ against Israil Madrimov

Terence Crawford moves up a weight class to challenge super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on August 3. The 36-year-old southpaw is confident in his victory against the newly-crowned WBA titleholder of Uzbekistan.

Undefeated Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) was initially expected to meet Errol Spence Jr in a rematch of their welterweight clash last July. He was then looking to fight Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez. In April, it was confirmed that Omaha’s three-division world champion would move up to 154 lbs to face Madrimov.

“I’m expecting Israil [Madrimov] to come out and do what he’s been doing as he’s been phenomenal in the fights that he’s had,” Terence Crawford said at the final pre-fight press conference. “People are forgetting I’m strong and punch hard too. People keep thinking this whole fight he’s the bigger guy and stronger guy since I’m moving up in weight. We always have these same questions in other fights against bigger guys, but when they get in the ring with me I’m stronger than they thought.”

“I’m going to be stronger at 154 pounds and be more energised. It’s going to be less stress on my body with the weight and I’m going to be ready. I’m good right now and I expect to win however it comes if it’s a knockout, a decision I expect to win.”

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. The Indio, CA-based 29-year-old also believes in his victory.

“This fight is a big chance for me,” Israil Madrimov said. I am fighting the best boxer in the world. This is a dream come true. I feel great and want to be a part of history.”

“All the respect to team Crawford. As I said before he’s my favourite fighter, but at the same time I believe that I can prove that I’m the best in the world as well. I believe that anything is possible. My dream is to create something that nobody expects and do something and win the fight that nobody expects me to win and I believe I can do that Saturday.”

In the co-feature, Isaac Cruz defends his WBA super lightweight title against fellow-Mexican Jose Valenzuela. Among the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard bouts, Imperial, California’s former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr meets Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York.

Also in action, Cuban David Morrell up against Serbia’s Radivoje Kalajdzic for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title. Plus, Toledo heavyweight Jared Anderson takes on Martin Bakole of Congo. In addition, Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Mexico’s Antonio Moran.