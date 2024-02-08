Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in photos

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. Both fighters successfully weighed-in making the world title fight official.
Two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO 140-pound belt. Once-beaten contender Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts fights for his first world title.
In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia squares off against Puerto Rico’s two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.
Among Lopez vs Ortiz undercard bouts, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.
Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles, California. The bout is scheduled for eight-rounds at middleweight.
Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio meets Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at super lightweight.
Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) of San Francisco and Mexico’s Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) clash in an eight-round bout at lightweight.
Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas battles it out against Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super lightweight.
Antonio Zepeda (6-1, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa meets Lemir Isom-Riley (3-2, 1 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The contest is scheduled for six rounda at heavyweight.
Kicking off the action, Art Barrera Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Long Beach, California fights Michael Portales (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of San Jose, California. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super lightweight.