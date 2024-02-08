Subscribe
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in photos

Lopez defends WBO junior welterweight title against Ortiz live on ESPN from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in to make it official for world title in Las Vegas
Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. Both fighters successfully weighed-in making the world title fight official.

Two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO 140-pound belt. Once-beaten contender Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts fights for his first world title.

Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz faceoff
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia squares off against Puerto Rico’s two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Keyshawn Davis weigh-in
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza faceoff
Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis and Jose Pedraza
Keyshawn Davis and Jose Pedraza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among Lopez vs Ortiz undercard bouts, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles, California. The bout is scheduled for eight-rounds at middleweight.

Javier Martinez and Raul Salomon
Javier Martinez and Raul Salomon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon
Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio meets Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at super lightweight.

Abdullah Mason and Benjamin Gurment
Abdullah Mason and Benjamin Gurment | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment faceoff
Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) of San Francisco and Mexico’s Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) clash in an eight-round bout at lightweight.

Charlie Sheehy and Abdel Sauceda
Charlie Sheehy and Abdel Sauceda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda faceoff
Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas battles it out against Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super lightweight.

Alan Garcia
Alan Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Garcia vs Tomas Ornelas faceoff
Alan Garcia vs Tomas Ornelas faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Antonio Zepeda (6-1, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa meets Lemir Isom-Riley (3-2, 1 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The contest is scheduled for six rounda at heavyweight.

Antonio Zepeda and Lemir Isom-Riley
Antonio Zepeda and Lemir Isom-Riley | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Antonio Zepeda vs Lemir Isom-Riley faceoff
Antonio Zepeda vs Lemir Isom-Riley faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kicking off the action, Art Barrera Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Long Beach, California fights Michael Portales (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of San Jose, California. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super lightweight.

Art Barrera Jr and Michael Portales
Art Barrera Jr and Michael Portales | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr vs Michael Portales faceoff
Art Barrera Jr vs Michael Portales faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
