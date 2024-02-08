Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in photos

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. Both fighters successfully weighed-in making the world title fight official.

Two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO 140-pound belt. Once-beaten contender Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts fights for his first world title.

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia squares off against Puerto Rico’s two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis and Jose Pedraza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among Lopez vs Ortiz undercard bouts, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles, California. The bout is scheduled for eight-rounds at middleweight.

Javier Martinez and Raul Salomon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Javier Martinez vs Raul Salomon faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio meets Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at super lightweight.

Abdullah Mason and Benjamin Gurment | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason vs Benjamin Gurment faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) of San Francisco and Mexico’s Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) clash in an eight-round bout at lightweight.

Charlie Sheehy and Abdel Sauceda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy vs Abdel Sauceda faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas battles it out against Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super lightweight.

Alan Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia vs Tomas Ornelas faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Antonio Zepeda (6-1, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa meets Lemir Isom-Riley (3-2, 1 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The contest is scheduled for six rounda at heavyweight.

Antonio Zepeda and Lemir Isom-Riley | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Antonio Zepeda vs Lemir Isom-Riley faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kicking off the action, Art Barrera Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Long Beach, California fights Michael Portales (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of San Jose, California. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super lightweight.

Art Barrera Jr and Michael Portales | Mikey Williams/Top Rank