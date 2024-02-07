Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in video

Brooklyn’s two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez and contender Jamaine Ortiz of Worcester, Massachusetts square off in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO junior welterweight title. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight with the 135-pound limit.

Get Lopez vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Lopez vs Ortiz fight card

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, lightweight

Prelims