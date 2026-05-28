Ten fights confirmed for PFL San Diego card

A total of 10 fights have been confirmed for the PFL card on Saturday, June 27 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The previously announced main event features former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California facing Kazakhstan’s Salamat Isbulaev (10-0).

The co-main event is a flyweight bout between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7) of Brazil.

Also added to the main card is a lightweight bout between Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) and Alfie Davis (20-6-1) of England.

Plus, Abraham Bably (8-2) of England takes on Australia’s Rob Wilkinson (19-5) at light heavyweight.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The current PFL San Diego fight card, including six preliminary bouts, is as follows:

Main Card

AJ McKee (24-2) vs. Salamat Isbulaev (10-0), featherweight

Liz Carmouche (25-8) vs. Viviane Araujo (14-7), flyweight

Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) vs. Alfie Davis (20-6-1), lightweight

Abraham Bably (8-2) vs. Rob Wilkinson (19-5), light heavyweight

Prelims