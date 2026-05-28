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Ten fights confirmed for PFL San Diego card

PFL: McKee vs Isbulaev takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California in June

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Alfie Davis during his bout against Gadzhi Rabadanov at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolin
Alfie Davis during his bout against Gadzhi Rabadanov at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 14, 2025. Photo by PFL

A total of 10 fights have been confirmed for the PFL card on Saturday, June 27 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

  • The previously announced main event features former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California facing Kazakhstan’s Salamat Isbulaev (10-0).
  • The co-main event is a flyweight bout between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7) of Brazil.
  • Also added to the main card is a lightweight bout between Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) and Alfie Davis (20-6-1) of England.
  • Plus, Abraham Bably (8-2) of England takes on Australia’s Rob Wilkinson (19-5) at light heavyweight.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The current PFL San Diego fight card, including six preliminary bouts, is as follows:

Main Card

  • AJ McKee (24-2) vs. Salamat Isbulaev (10-0), featherweight
  • Liz Carmouche (25-8) vs. Viviane Araujo (14-7), flyweight
  • Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) vs. Alfie Davis (20-6-1), lightweight
  • Abraham Bably (8-2) vs. Rob Wilkinson (19-5), light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Khasan Magomedsharipov (10-0) vs. oshua Weems (13-6), featherweight
  • Ariane Lipski (18-11) vs. Jena Bishop (10-3), flyweight
  • Justin Wetzell (12-3) vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-1), bantamweight
  • Gamid Khizriev (4-0) vs. Lorenzo Parente (4-0), lightweight
  • Shannon Clark (7-1) vs. Ilara Joanne (13-10), flyweight
  • Cobey Fehr (3-0) vs. Daniel Bzdigian, bantamweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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