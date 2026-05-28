Ten fights confirmed for PFL San Diego card

A total of 10 fights have been confirmed for the PFL card on Saturday, June 27 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
- The previously announced main event features former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California facing Kazakhstan’s Salamat Isbulaev (10-0).
- The co-main event is a flyweight bout between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7) of Brazil.
- Also added to the main card is a lightweight bout between Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) and Alfie Davis (20-6-1) of England.
- Plus, Abraham Bably (8-2) of England takes on Australia’s Rob Wilkinson (19-5) at light heavyweight.
The main card airs live on ESPN2 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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The current PFL San Diego fight card, including six preliminary bouts, is as follows:
Main Card
- AJ McKee (24-2) vs. Salamat Isbulaev (10-0), featherweight
- Liz Carmouche (25-8) vs. Viviane Araujo (14-7), flyweight
- Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) vs. Alfie Davis (20-6-1), lightweight
- Abraham Bably (8-2) vs. Rob Wilkinson (19-5), light heavyweight
Prelims
- Khasan Magomedsharipov (10-0) vs. oshua Weems (13-6), featherweight
- Ariane Lipski (18-11) vs. Jena Bishop (10-3), flyweight
- Justin Wetzell (12-3) vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-1), bantamweight
- Gamid Khizriev (4-0) vs. Lorenzo Parente (4-0), lightweight
- Shannon Clark (7-1) vs. Ilara Joanne (13-10), flyweight
- Cobey Fehr (3-0) vs. Daniel Bzdigian, bantamweight