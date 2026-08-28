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Project Series live results: Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto

Corey Marksman and Christian Barreto headline the first edition of Project Series in Orlando

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Corey Marksman makes his ring walk ahead of his bout against Tayden Beltran
Corey Marksman makes his ring walk ahead of his bout against Tayden Beltran at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on May 9, 2025. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
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Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto tonight (Friday, August 28) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The contest headlines the first edition of “Project Series.”

  • Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, and Puerto Rico’s Barreto (15-0, 9 KOs) square off in a 10-round lightweight bout.
  • Marksman puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line, with the WBO Global title also up for grabs.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Super welterweight matchup between Alex Bray (11-0, 8 KOs) of Melbourne, Florida, and Antraveous Ingram (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida.
  • Lightweight clash between Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) and Desmond Lyons (11-3, 2 KOs) of North Augusta, South Carolina.
  • Super featherweight showdown between Puerto Rico’s Carlos Jamil De Leon (8-0, 6 KOs) and Nicaragua’s Maxwel Montes (13-5-1, 7 KOs).

Marksman vs Barreto results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Corey Marksman vs. Christian Barreto
  • Alex Bray vs. Antraveous Ingram
  • Kaipo Gallegos vs. Desmond Lyons
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Maxwel Montes

Prelims (6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT)

  • Haven Brady Jr. vs. Bryan Jimenez
  • Diego Yaniel Ortiz Nieves vs. Contrail Hicks

Non-televised

  • Brandon Ortiz vs. Wade Haverchuk
  • Virgilio De Los Santos vs. Dmitri Fontana

Marksman vs Barreto live blog

Free Prelims

The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the prelims below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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