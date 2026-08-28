Project Series live results: Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto

Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto tonight (Friday, August 28) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The contest headlines the first edition of “Project Series.”
- Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, and Puerto Rico’s Barreto (15-0, 9 KOs) square off in a 10-round lightweight bout.
- Marksman puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line, with the WBO Global title also up for grabs.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Super welterweight matchup between Alex Bray (11-0, 8 KOs) of Melbourne, Florida, and Antraveous Ingram (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida.
- Lightweight clash between Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) and Desmond Lyons (11-3, 2 KOs) of North Augusta, South Carolina.
- Super featherweight showdown between Puerto Rico’s Carlos Jamil De Leon (8-0, 6 KOs) and Nicaragua’s Maxwel Montes (13-5-1, 7 KOs).
Marksman vs Barreto results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Corey Marksman vs. Christian Barreto
- Alex Bray vs. Antraveous Ingram
- Kaipo Gallegos vs. Desmond Lyons
- Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Maxwel Montes
Prelims (6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT)
- Haven Brady Jr. vs. Bryan Jimenez
- Diego Yaniel Ortiz Nieves vs. Contrail Hicks
Non-televised
- Brandon Ortiz vs. Wade Haverchuk
- Virgilio De Los Santos vs. Dmitri Fontana
Marksman vs Barreto live blog
Free Prelims
The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the prelims below.
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