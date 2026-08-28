Project Series live results: Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto

Corey Marksman faces Christian Barreto tonight (Friday, August 28) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The contest headlines the first edition of “Project Series.”

Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida, and Puerto Rico’s Barreto (15-0, 9 KOs) square off in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Marksman puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line, with the WBO Global title also up for grabs.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Super welterweight matchup between Alex Bray (11-0, 8 KOs) of Melbourne, Florida, and Antraveous Ingram (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida.

Lightweight clash between Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) and Desmond Lyons (11-3, 2 KOs) of North Augusta, South Carolina.

Super featherweight showdown between Puerto Rico’s Carlos Jamil De Leon (8-0, 6 KOs) and Nicaragua’s Maxwel Montes (13-5-1, 7 KOs).

Marksman vs Barreto results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Corey Marksman vs. Christian Barreto

Alex Bray vs. Antraveous Ingram

Kaipo Gallegos vs. Desmond Lyons

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Maxwel Montes

Prelims (6:40 p.m. ET / 3:40 p.m. PT)

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Bryan Jimenez

Diego Yaniel Ortiz Nieves vs. Contrail Hicks

Non-televised

Brandon Ortiz vs. Wade Haverchuk

Virgilio De Los Santos vs. Dmitri Fontana

Marksman vs Barreto live blog August 28, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Free Prelims The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the prelims below.