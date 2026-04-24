AJ McKee vs Salamat Isbulaev headlines PFL San Diego in June

AJ McKee faces Salamat Isbulaev on Saturday, June 27, headlining a PFL card at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The featherweight contest marks the return of Professional Fighters League to Southern California. The event airs live on ESPN 2.

“San Diego is a world-class fight city, and this card reflects exactly what PFL is building, elite talent competing in meaningful matchups,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “AJ McKee versus Salamat Isbulaev is a high-stakes main event between a proven champion and an undefeated contender on the rise, making this an incredibly special night.”

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Former Bellator 145-pound champion McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California, aims for his third win in a row. The 31-year-old is coming off a decision victory over Adam Borics in Madrid in March, after defeating Akhmed Magomedov by decision on the PFL Africa card in Cape Town last July.

Isbulaev (10-0) of Kazakhstan looks to extend his unbeaten record in his second PFL fight. The 29-year-old made a successful promotional debut in Dubai in February, stopping Jesus Pinedo in the opening round.

Other bouts on the PFL San Diego card are expected to be announced shortly.