Taylor vs Serrano 3 full card set: Marshall faces Green, Cameron meets Camara

Three bouts have been added to the Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight card, rounding out the lineup of action at The Theater at MSG in New York City on July 11. Among the newly announced matchups, Savannah Marshall and Shadasia Green square off in a super middleweight championship unification. The contest is featured on the main card live on Netflix.

Interim WBC super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron defends her belt against Jessica Camara, joining the prelims. Also on the prelims, Ramla Ali meets Lila Furtado at super bantamweight.

Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) brings her IBF belt to the ring. The British two-division champion steps through the ropes for the first time since July 2023, when she landed the division’s undisputed title by majority decision against Franchon Crews-Dezurn. Green (15-1, 11 KOs) puts her WBO 168-pound title on the line. The champion from Patterson, NJ claimed the vacant strap by split decision against Melinda Watpool (7-1, 2 KOs) last November on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Former undisputed super lightweight champion Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) of the UK makes the second defense of her interim WBC 140-pound belt. Former title challenger Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs) of Canada is back in the ring after facing Caroline Dubois in a world title bout that ended in a technical draw in January.

Somalian-British former title challenger Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) looks to return to winning ways after falling short by unanimous decision against Yamileth Mercado last June. Furtado (11-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil aims for her third win in a row after dropping a points decision to Karriss Artingstall last January.

In the main event, Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defends her undisputed super lightweight title in a trilogy fight against Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs). In the co-main event, Detroit-based Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio defends her undisputed super featherweight title against Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) of Spain.

The current Taylor vs Serrano 3 lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green

Prelims