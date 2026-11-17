Former champions Gervonta “Tank” Davis and George Kambosos Jr. shared mock posters on social media teasing a fight next spring.

Both posters feature the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) logo and state “Spring 2027.”

PBC is yet to make an announcement.

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Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland, hasn’t fought since last March, when his WBA lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach ended in a majority draw.

The 32-year-old southpaw was expected to return to the ring last November in an exhibition match against Jake Paul, but the event was canceled due to Davis’ legal issues.

In March, it was reported that a rematch between Davis and Isaac Cruz was being negotiated for this summer, but their second fight did not materialize.

In June, the World Boxing Association declared Davis a “Champion in Recess,” and Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi fought for the vacant title in October.

Australia’s former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. (22-4, 10 KOs) was last in action last June. The 33-year-old Sydney native challenged Richardson Hitchins for the IBF super lightweight title and was stopped in the eighth round.

More information is expected to follow.