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UFC 334 live results: Gane defends title against Hokit

UFC 334 features Ciryl Gane defending his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit at MSG in New York

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit face off during the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-in
Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit face off during the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-in at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, on November 13, 2026. Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC
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UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit airs live tonight (Saturday, November 14) from Madison Square Garden in New York.

  • In the main event, France’s Ciryl Gane (14-2) defends his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit (10-0) of Bakersfield, California.
  • In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, defends her bantamweight title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes (23-5) of Brazil.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

  • Middleweight bout between Brazil’s Caio Borralho (18-2) and Yousri Belgaroui (11-3) of the Netherlands.
  • Welterweight matchup between Serbia’s Uros Medic (14-3) and Kevin Holland (29-15) of Riverside, California.
  • Flyweight contest between Indonesia’s Bilal Hasan (10-0) and Luis Gurule (11-4) of Denver, Colorado.

UFC 334 live blog

Final Face-Offs

Watch the final face-offs from the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-ins held a day before the fights.

UFC 334 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes
  • Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui
  • Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland
  • Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke
  • Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan
  • Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida

Early prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita
  • Alateng Heili vs. Juan Diaz
  • Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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