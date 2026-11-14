UFC 334 live results: Gane defends title against Hokit

UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit airs live tonight (Saturday, November 14) from Madison Square Garden in New York.
- In the main event, France’s Ciryl Gane (14-2) defends his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit (10-0) of Bakersfield, California.
- In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, defends her bantamweight title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes (23-5) of Brazil.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
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The card also includes:
- Middleweight bout between Brazil’s Caio Borralho (18-2) and Yousri Belgaroui (11-3) of the Netherlands.
- Welterweight matchup between Serbia’s Uros Medic (14-3) and Kevin Holland (29-15) of Riverside, California.
- Flyweight contest between Indonesia’s Bilal Hasan (10-0) and Luis Gurule (11-4) of Denver, Colorado.
UFC 334 live blog
Final Face-Offs
Watch the final face-offs from the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-ins held a day before the fights.
UFC 334 results
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit
- Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes
- Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui
- Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland
- Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule
Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke
- Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan
- Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney
- Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida
Early prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa
- Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita
- Alateng Heili vs. Juan Diaz
- Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches
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