UFC 334 live results: Gane defends title against Hokit

UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit airs live tonight (Saturday, November 14) from Madison Square Garden in New York.

In the main event, France’s Ciryl Gane (14-2) defends his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit (10-0) of Bakersfield, California.

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, defends her bantamweight title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes (23-5) of Brazil.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

Middleweight bout between Brazil’s Caio Borralho (18-2) and Yousri Belgaroui (11-3) of the Netherlands.

Welterweight matchup between Serbia’s Uros Medic (14-3) and Kevin Holland (29-15) of Riverside, California.

Flyweight contest between Indonesia’s Bilal Hasan (10-0) and Luis Gurule (11-4) of Denver, Colorado.

UFC 334 live blog November 14, 2026 12:00 AM EST Final Face-Offs Watch the final face-offs from the UFC 334 ceremonial weigh-ins held a day before the fights.

UFC 334 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland

Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney

Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida

Early prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa

Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita

Alateng Heili vs. Juan Diaz

Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches