Live results: Viddal Riley defends European title against Seydi Coupe

Viddal Riley defends his EBU European cruiserweight title against Seydi Coupe tonight (Saturday, November 14) at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The contest headlines the latest edition of MF Pro.

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated.

Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance and the first defense.

France’s Coupe (14-0, 9 KOs) makes his UK debut and looks to capture the title, having previously held the division’s EBU “Silver” belt.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. EST in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

Zelfa Barrett (35-3, 18 KOs) and Gavin Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs) clash for the WBA Intercontinental lightweight title.

Yaser Al Ghena (16-0, 3 KOs) defends his Commonwealth and WBO European super lightweight titles against Ben Marksby (14-0, 3 KOs).

Dan Toward (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0-1, 6 KOs) meet at super welterweight.

Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) and Jack Dillingham (7-0-1, 2 KOs) square off in an English featherweight title eliminator.

Riley vs Coupe live blog November 14, 2026 12:03 AM EST Free Prelims The live blog will cover the main card results.

Riley vs Coupe results

Main card (2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. GMT)

Viddal Riley vs. Seydi Coupe

Zelfa Barrett vs. Gavin Gwynne

Yaser Al Ghena vs. Ben Marksby

Dan Toward vs. Jak Corrie

Tom Welland vs. Jack Dillingham

Prelims (11:30 a.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. GMT)

Frankie Stringer vs. Kurt Jackson

Kieran Molloy vs. Steve Suppan

JP O’Meara vs. Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza

Arjon Basi vs. Fernando Joaquin Valdez

Derrick Osadolor vs. Tomas Podlas