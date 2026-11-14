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Live results: Diego Pacheco faces Darius Fulghum in Carson

Diego Pacheco defends his WBO International and WBC Silver super middleweight titles against Darius Fulghum

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Diego Pacheco during his bout against Trevor McCumby
Diego Pacheco during his bout against Trevor McCumby at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on July 19, 2025. Photo by Melina Pizano / Matchroom Boxing
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Diego Pacheco faces Darius Fulghum tonight (Saturday, November 14) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

  • The super middleweight bout features undefeated Los Angeles native Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs) against once-beaten Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.
  • Pacheco is the No. 2-ranked contender by the WBO and No. 1 by the WBC. Fulghum is ranked No. 18 by the WBC.
  • Pacheco puts his WBO International and WBC Silver titles on the line.
  • At the weigh-in a day before the event, Pacheco weighed 168 lbs, while Fulghum was 167.7 lbs.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Los Angeles native Anthony Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his WBO flyweight title against Colombia’s two-time Olympian and No. 2-ranked WBO contender Yuberjen Martinez (7-0, 7 KOs).
  • San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (13-0, 8 KOs) faces Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero (31-4-1, 11 KOs) in a lightweight bout. Romero replaced initially announced opponent Gabriel Flores Jr. (27-3, 8 KOs) of Stockton.
  • London’s David Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) and Los Angeles’ Alexander Flores (21-6-1, 19 KOs) clash for the WBA International heavyweight title.

Pacheco vs Fulghum live blog

Pacheco's previous fight against Aleem

Watch the highlights from Diego Pacheco’s previous fight against Immanuwel Aleem in Carson in July.

Pacheco vs Fulghum results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum
  • Anthony Olascuaga vs. Yuberjen Martinez
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Jose Matias Romero
  • David Adeleye vs. Alexander Flores

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Zaquin Moses vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma
  • Nishant Dev vs. Sona Akale
  • Frank Espinoza vs. Abisai Torres Diaz
  • Federico Pacheco vs. Jack May
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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