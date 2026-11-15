Harlem Eubank faces Greg Outlaw in Brighton, England in February

Harlem Eubank faces Greg Outlaw in a welterweight bout on Friday, February 5 in Brighton, England. The card will stream live on DAZN.

Brighton native Eubank (22-2, 9 KOs), 32, comes off a unanimous decision defeat against David Papot in July.

Outlaw (19-2, 11 KOs), 33, of Hyattsville, Maryland, won his previous bout in February by unanimous decision against Michael Lee, recording his seventh win in a row. He is ranked No. 13 by the WBA.

MF Pro announced the fight during Saturday’s Riley vs Coupe event in London.

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What they’re saying

“I’m excited to build on my last performance and work my way back up the rankings and into world title contention,” Eubank said.

“This is the first step on the charge for a world championship and it’s great to be back in my hometown because there is no better place to fight.”

“The motivation and inspiration I get from my city always brings out the best in me, and I can’t wait to headline here once again and start the year off with a bang.”

“Outlaw is highly ranked in the world and so I’m coming back with another test. He’s game and confident, on the back of a good winning run, and we’re expecting him to bring some big-fight energy over from the States.”

Outlaw said, “You cannot go any deeper into the lion’s den than when facing a Eubank in Brighton.”

“Harlem will be confident in his hometown, fighting in front of his own fans, but I’m going over there with zero fear, nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

“His family name counts for nothing when we step foot in that ring, and this is the chance, live around the world on DAZN, that I have been working for.”

“A statement victory on February 5 and I will be within touching distance of a world title shot.”

The Eubank vs Outlaw undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.