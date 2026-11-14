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Zuffa Boxing 13 live results: Adames faces Warburton

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames faces Gerome Warburton in a non-title bout in Riyadh

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 13 ceremonial weigh-in
Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton face off during the Zuffa Boxing 13 ceremonial weigh-in at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 13, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing via Getty Images
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Zuffa Boxing 13: Adames vs Warburton airs live tonight (Saturday, November 14) from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • The main event is a 165-pound catchweight bout between WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Gerome Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) of Wales.
  • The co-feature is a bantamweight matchup between Australia’s former champion Jason Moloney (29-4, 20 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose Andres Teran (19-2, 14 KOs).
  • Also on the main card is a super middleweight contest between France’s Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) and Poland’s unbeaten Kamil Bednarek (17-0, 10 KOs).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:15 a.m. EST / 4:15 a.m. PST.

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The prelims include:

  • Heavyweight bout between Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Brandon Colantonio (8-2, 1 KO).
  • Middleweight clash between Radzhab Butaev (16-2, 12 KOs) and Colombia’s Alexander Castro (15-2, 12 KOs).
  • Featherweight battle between Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz Alotaibi and Uganda’s Ezra Ssaili (5-1-1, 3 KOs).
  • Lightweight showdown between Mexico’s Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) and Dariial Kuchmenov (10-0, 8 KOs).
  • Light heavyweight matchup between Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) and Ghana’s Moro Inusah Kanla (10-1, 9 KOs).

Zuffa Boxing 13 live blog

Free Prelims

The blog feed with live results will cover the main card.

Zuffa Boxing 13 results

Main card (11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST)

  • Carlos Adames vs. Gerome Warburton
  • Jason Moloney vs. Andres Teran
  • Bruno Surace vs. Kamil Bednarek

Prelims (7:15 a.m. EST / 4:15 a.m. PST)

  • Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Brandon Colantonio
  • Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Castro
  • Abdulaziz Alotaibi vs. Ezra Ssaili
  • Ivan Ortiz vs. Dariial Kuchmenov
  • Rakhmatullo Boymatov vs. Moro Inusah Kanla
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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