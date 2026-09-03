Albert Gonzalez faces Edward Vazquez in Navarrete vs Foster co-feature

Albert Gonzalez faces former title challenger Edward Vazquez in a featherweight bout on October 24 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The contest serves as the co-feature to the now-confirmed championship clash between Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster.
- Unbeaten Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, aims for his fourth victory of the year, having stopped Aaron Lopez Alameda in his previous bout in July.
- Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, targets his fourth win in a row after scoring a unanimous decision over Daniel Lugo in June.
The card will stream live on DAZN. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
The main event is a super featherweight title unification bout between Mexico’s three-division champion Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs), who holds the WBO and IBF titles, and reigning WBC champion Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas.
The matchup was initially reported to take place at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, Top Rank announced Frost Bank Center as the venue to host the showdown.
- Also announced for the event is Detroit’s Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs), who recently signed with Top Rank.
An opponent for Martin in a super lightweight bout, along with other bouts for the card, is expected to be announced shortly.