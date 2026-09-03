Albert Gonzalez faces Edward Vazquez in Navarrete vs Foster co-feature

Albert Gonzalez faces former title challenger Edward Vazquez in a featherweight bout on October 24 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The contest serves as the co-feature to the now-confirmed championship clash between Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster.

Unbeaten Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, aims for his fourth victory of the year, having stopped Aaron Lopez Alameda in his previous bout in July.

Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, targets his fourth win in a row after scoring a unanimous decision over Daniel Lugo in June.

The card will stream live on DAZN. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

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The main event is a super featherweight title unification bout between Mexico’s three-division champion Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs), who holds the WBO and IBF titles, and reigning WBC champion Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas.

The matchup was initially reported to take place at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, Top Rank announced Frost Bank Center as the venue to host the showdown.

Also announced for the event is Detroit’s Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs), who recently signed with Top Rank.

An opponent for Martin in a super lightweight bout, along with other bouts for the card, is expected to be announced shortly.