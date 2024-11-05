Steven Butler faces Fernando Ezequiel Farias in new co-feature to Iglesias vs Ivanov

Steven Butler faces Fernando Ezequiel Farias on Thursday, November 7 at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov live on ESPN+. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

Former title challenger Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Argentine Diego Chaves (30-10-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round matchup at middleweight, but the bout fell off. The 29-year-old is now opposed by 35-year-old Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina.

Making his hometown ring appearance, Steven Butler looks to rebound from the defeat via ninth-round TKO against Patrice Volny in June. Fernando Ezequiel is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Nicolas Andres Falabella in September.

In addition, the super featherweight bout between Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) and Gabriela Bouvier (19-13-1, 4 KOs) of Uruguay is no longer featured on the Iglesias vs Ivanov undercard. Beaudoin is expected to make the first defense of her WBO International title at a future event.

Atop the fight card, undefeated Cuban super middleweight Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) faces unbeaten Petro Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Iglesias’ IBO belt on the line.

The current lineup looks as the following: