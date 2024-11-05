Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Steven Butler faces Fernando Ezequiel Farias in new co-feature to Iglesias vs Ivanov

Fernando Ezequiel Farias replaces Diego Chaves, Leila Beaudoin's title defense postponed

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Steven Butler faces Fernando Ezequiel Farias in Montreal, Canada
Steven Butler faces Fernando Ezequiel Farias on the Iglesias vs Ivanov undercard at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on November 7, 2024 | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Steven Butler faces Fernando Ezequiel Farias on Thursday, November 7 at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov live on ESPN+. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

Former title challenger Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Argentine Diego Chaves (30-10-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round matchup at middleweight, but the bout fell off. The 29-year-old is now opposed by 35-year-old Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina.

Making his hometown ring appearance, Steven Butler looks to rebound from the defeat via ninth-round TKO against Patrice Volny in June. Fernando Ezequiel is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Nicolas Andres Falabella in September.

In addition, the super featherweight bout between Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) and Gabriela Bouvier (19-13-1, 4 KOs) of Uruguay is no longer featured on the Iglesias vs Ivanov undercard. Beaudoin is expected to make the first defense of her WBO International title at a future event.

Atop the fight card, undefeated Cuban super middleweight Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) faces unbeaten Petro Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Iglesias’ IBO belt on the line.

The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Osleys Iglesias vs. Petro Ivanov
  • Steven Butler vs. Fernando Ezequiel Farias
  • Thomas Chabot vs. Jesus Adrian Daneff
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky
  • Dzmitry Asanau vs. Matias Rueda
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Jacopo Colli
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.