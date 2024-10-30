Leila Beaudoin vs Gabriela Bouvier among new bouts on Iglesias-Ivanov undercard

The bout between Leila Beaudoin and Gabriela Bouvier has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov undercard. The event takes place at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada on November 7.

Canada’s Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) and Bouvier (19-13-1, 4 KOs) of Uruguay square off in the scheduled for 10 rounds contest at super featherweight. The latter replaced previously announced Edith Soledad Matthysse (19-16-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina. Beaudoin’s WBO International title is on the line.

Leila Beaudoin makes her third ring appearance for the year and targets the fourth win in a row. In her previous outing in August, the 28-year-old defeated Lizbeth Crespo by unanimous decision. In January, the Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec native avenged her sole career defeat, earning a UD against Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza.

Gabriela Bouvier goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024 and looks to return to winning ways. The 32-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Tiara Brown in June, which snapped her four-fight winning streak.

Also confirmed for the Iglesias vs Ivanov undercard, a featherweight bout between Thomas Chabot of Canada and Jesus Adrian Daneff of Argentina. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds.

Unbeaten 24-year-old representative of the country-host, Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Matias Ezequiel Guenemil in August and KO’d Alfredo Jimenez Espino in the fifth round in May. 30-year-old Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) of Canuelas, Buenos Aires lost two fights by decision against Avery Martin Duval in September and Joel Ivan Manriquez in May.

Plus, Colombian-born Montreal-based Jhon Orobio meets Jacopo Colli of Italy. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Undefeated 21-year-old Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs) aims for his seventh victory for the year, after he stopped Joel Ivan Manriquez in the second round in September. Unbeaten 34-year-old Colli (9-0-1, 4 KOs) fights for the third time in 2024, following his win by points against Matthew King in June.

The main event is a 12-round super middleweight bout for the IBO belt between undefeated Cuban Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) and unbeaten Petro Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine. The co-main event is a 10-round middleweight matchup, pitting Montreal’s former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) against Diego Chaves (30-10-1, 24 KOs) of Argentina.