Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga kickoff press conference video

Canelo vs Berlanga launch press conference in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kicking off a two-city promo tour for their world title fight, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga host a launch press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York on Monday, August 5. The fighters preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Canelo (61-2-2, 39) battles unbeaten Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) in the main event on Saturday, September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The contest features Mexico’s super middleweight champion up against the Brooklyn-born contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the unified WBC, WBO and WBA titles on the line.

The press conference also features the co-main event fighters, Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia. Cuban two-division world champion Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBA middleweight title. North Philadelphia’s Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) looks to become world champion in his third weight class.

Canelo vs Berlanga New York press conference start time is 1 pm ET.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

