Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman among fights set for Beterbiev-Bivol undercard

The featherweight title fight between Skye Nicolson and Raven Chapman has been confirmed, among other world championship bouts, for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undercard. The event airs live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Also official, WBC lightweight title clash between current champion Shakur Stevenson and former super featherweight champion Joe Cordina. Plus, IBF cruiserweight championship bout features champion Jai Opetaia up against challenger Jack Massey.

Going through the ropes for the third time this year, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBC 126 lbs title. The 28-year-old Australian is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Dyana Vargas in July. In April, the undefeated southpaw landed the vacant belt by UD against Sarah Mahfoud.

Unbeaten Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024 and makes her first attempt to become champion. The 30-year-old British contender earned a unanimous decision against Yohana Sarabia last time out in July.

Newark’s undefeated three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) made the first successful defense of his WBC 130 lbs title by unanimous decision against Artem Harutyunyan in July. Challenging for world title in his second weight class, former IBF super featherweight titleholder Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Cardiff, Wales also looks to return to winning ways, after he was dethroned by Anthony Cacace via eighth-round TKO in May.

Two-time IBF 200 lbs champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of his title in his second reign. The unbeaten Australian southpaw regained the belt by unanimous decision in a rematch against Mairis Briedis in May. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK makes his first attempt to lift one of four major belts.

The rest of Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard, announced by Riyadh Season via post on X, features British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) up against Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland. As well, Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his British heavyweight strap against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs).

Plus, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) square off in an-all-British contest at light heavyweight. In addition, Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia makes his pro boxing debut against Jesus Gonzalez (3-2) of Colombia at lightweight.

In the main event, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol battle it out for the undisputed title at light heavyweight. Beterbiev brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBO and IBF belts. Bivol enters the squared circle holding the WBA strap.