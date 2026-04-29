Live results: Skye Nicolson beats Mariah Turner to retain title – Video

Skye Nicolson defends her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner tonight, Wednesday, April 29. The event airs live from Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, VIC. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
- Australia’s former WBC champion at 126 lbs, Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs), looks to retain her interim belt at 122 lbs and become the mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Ellie Scotney (12-0) of the UK.
- New Zealand-born, Australia-based Turner (12-1, 6 KOs) looks to pull off an upset in arguably her biggest career challenge to date.
In the co-feature, Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) takes on Tonga’s Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight bout.
On the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) meets Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.
Andrew Hunt (11-0-1, 6 KOs) and Ben Hussain (13-2, 8 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title.
In the eight-round telecast opener, Jesse Bolt (3-0, 3 KOs) and Faavesi Isaako (3-5, 2 KOs) battle for the vacant Victoria state lightweight title.
See the results below.
Nicolson vs Turner results
Main card
- Skye Nicolson def. Mariah Turner by unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 100-89)
- Teremoana Teremoana def. Bowie Tupou by KO (R1, 1:14) | Watch video
- Jake Wyllie def. Miles Zalewski by TKO (R2, 2:41)
- Ben Hussain def. Andrew Hunt by split decision (95-94, 94-95, 95-94)
- Jesse Bolt def. Faavesi Isaako by KO (R2, 0:35)
Prelims (non-televised)
- Omar El-Abdallah def. Alivereti Dodomo by TKO (R2, 1:56)
- Chloe Chaos vs. Arlene Blencowe – split draw (75-77, 77-75, 76-76)
- Jonte Metaxas def. Troy Toleafoa by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 40-36)
Nicolson vs Turner live blog
Skye Nicolson defeats Mariah Turner by decision
Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) defeats Mariah Turner (12-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her interim WBC super bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 100-89, 100-89, and 100-89.
In the 10th round, Turner was deducted a point for using her head.
Main Event – Nicolson vs Turner
It’s time for the main event featuring Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) defending her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Teremoana Teremoana KOs Bowie Tupou in first round
Teremoana Teremoana (11-0, 11 KOs) defeats Bowie Tupou (29-8, 20 KOs) by first-round knockout at heavyweight.
Co-feature: Teremoana vs Tupou
The co-feature is up next as Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) faces Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout.
Photo: Skye Nicolson Backstage
The photo shows Skye Nicolson backstage ahead of her bout against Mariah Turner.
Jake Wyllie TKOs Miles Zalewski in second round
Jake Wyllie (19-2-1, 17 KOs) defeats Miles Zalewski (12-4, 10 KOs) by second-round TKO in a lightweight bout.
Next up: Jake Wyllie vs Miles Zalewski
Up next, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) takes on Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.
Ben Hussain defeats Andrew Hunt by split decision
Ben Hussain (14-2, 8 KOs) defeats Andrew Hunt (11-1-1, 6 KOs) by split decision to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 95-94, 94-95, and 95-94.
On his way to victory, Hussain had to overcome a knockdown in the third round.
Photo: Miles Zalewski Hand Wrapping
The photo shows Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) backstage having his hands wrapped ahead of his 10-round lightweight bout against Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs).
Jesse Bolt KOs Faavesi Isaako in second round
Jesse Bolt (4-0, 4 KOs) defeats Faavesi Isaako (3-6, 2 KOs) by second-round knockout to capture the vacant Victoria state lightweight title.
Non-Televised Undercard Results
Jonte Metaxas (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Troy Toleafoa (0-2) by unanimous decision in a four-round super lightweight bout.
Chloe Chaos (7-2-2, 3 KOs) and Arlene Blencowe (5-6-1, 2 KOs) fought to a split draw in an eight-round super welterweight bout.
Omar El-Abdallah (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Alivereti Dodomo (7-9, 6 KOs) by TKO in a super middleweight bout.
Nicolson vs Turner – Final Face-Off
In case you missed it, check out the video as Skye Nicolson and Mariah Turner face off one final time at the official weigh-in ahead of their fight.
Nicolson Promised New Version of Herself
At the press conference, Skye Nicolson said she has levelled up ahead of her clash with Mariah Turner, promising a new version of herself on fight night.
Mariah Turner Ready for Nicolson Clash
At the press conference, Mariah Turner stated she is prepared for anything Skye Nicolson can bring on the night.
Teremoana Confident in Heavyweight Rise
At the press conference, Teremoana Teremoana expressed confidence in his rise through the heavyweight division.
Jake Wyllie Open Workout
Highlighting the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie faces Miles Zalewski over 10 rounds at lightweight. Check out the clip from the open workout.
Mariah Turner Pad Work
Mariah Turner will be looking to pull off an upset tonight as she challenges Skye Nicolson for her interim WBC super bantamweight title.
Frank Smith on Teremoana
Here’s what Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith had to say about Teremoana Teremoana.
Teremoana Teremoana Open Workout Highlight
Here’s the video from Sunday’s open workout, as Teremoana Teremoana showcases his skills.
Press Conference Highlights
In case you missed it, check out the highlights from the pre-fight press conference held on Monday.
How to watch and start time
Nicolson vs Turner airs live on DAZN, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 10:00 a.m. BST in the U.K.
In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo Sports, starting at 7:00 p.m. AEST.