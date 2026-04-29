Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Skye Nicolson beats Mariah Turner to retain title – Video

Skye Nicolson defends her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner, live from Melbourne, Australia

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google

Skye Nicolson defends her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner tonight, Wednesday, April 29. The event airs live from Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, VIC. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

  • Australia’s former WBC champion at 126 lbs, Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs), looks to retain her interim belt at 122 lbs and become the mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Ellie Scotney (12-0) of the UK.
  • New Zealand-born, Australia-based Turner (12-1, 6 KOs) looks to pull off an upset in arguably her biggest career challenge to date.

In the co-feature, Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) takes on Tonga’s Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight bout.

Advertisement

On the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) meets Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Andrew Hunt (11-0-1, 6 KOs) and Ben Hussain (13-2, 8 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title.

In the eight-round telecast opener, Jesse Bolt (3-0, 3 KOs) and Faavesi Isaako (3-5, 2 KOs) battle for the vacant Victoria state lightweight title.

See the results below.

Nicolson vs Turner results

Main card

  • Skye Nicolson def. Mariah Turner by unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 100-89)
  • Teremoana Teremoana def. Bowie Tupou by KO (R1, 1:14) | Watch video
  • Jake Wyllie def. Miles Zalewski by TKO (R2, 2:41)
  • Ben Hussain def. Andrew Hunt by split decision (95-94, 94-95, 95-94)
  • Jesse Bolt def. Faavesi Isaako by KO (R2, 0:35)

Prelims (non-televised)

  • Omar El-Abdallah def. Alivereti Dodomo by TKO (R2, 1:56)
  • Chloe Chaos vs. Arlene Blencowe – split draw (75-77, 77-75, 76-76)
  • Jonte Metaxas def. Troy Toleafoa by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 40-36)

Nicolson vs Turner live blog

Skye Nicolson defeats Mariah Turner by decision

Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) defeats Mariah Turner (12-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her interim WBC super bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 100-89, 100-89, and 100-89.

In the 10th round, Turner was deducted a point for using her head.

Main Event – Nicolson vs Turner

It’s time for the main event featuring Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) defending her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Skye Nicolson and Mariah Turner at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in Melbourne
Skye Nicolson and Mariah Turner at the weigh-in at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 28, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

Teremoana Teremoana KOs Bowie Tupou in first round

Teremoana Teremoana (11-0, 11 KOs) defeats Bowie Tupou (29-8, 20 KOs) by first-round knockout at heavyweight.

Co-feature: Teremoana vs Tupou

The co-feature is up next as Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) faces Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout.

Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou face off at the weigh-in at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 28, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

Photo: Skye Nicolson Backstage

The photo shows Skye Nicolson backstage ahead of her bout against Mariah Turner.

Skye Nicolson backstage at a boxing event
Skye Nicolson backstage ahead of her boxing match at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

Jake Wyllie TKOs Miles Zalewski in second round

Jake Wyllie (19-2-1, 17 KOs) defeats Miles Zalewski (12-4, 10 KOs) by second-round TKO in a lightweight bout.

Next up: Jake Wyllie vs Miles Zalewski

Up next, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) takes on Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Jake Wyllie having his hands wrapped during a boxing event
Jake Wyllie having his hands wrapped during a boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

Ben Hussain defeats Andrew Hunt by split decision

Ben Hussain (14-2, 8 KOs) defeats Andrew Hunt (11-1-1, 6 KOs) by split decision to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 95-94, 94-95, and 95-94.

On his way to victory, Hussain had to overcome a knockdown in the third round.

Photo: Miles Zalewski Hand Wrapping

The photo shows Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) backstage having his hands wrapped ahead of his 10-round lightweight bout against Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs).

Miles Zalewski having his hands wrapped
Miles Zalewski having his hands wrapped during a boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Bolt KOs Faavesi Isaako in second round

Jesse Bolt (4-0, 4 KOs) defeats Faavesi Isaako (3-6, 2 KOs) by second-round knockout to capture the vacant Victoria state lightweight title.

Non-Televised Undercard Results

Jonte Metaxas (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Troy Toleafoa (0-2) by unanimous decision in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Chloe Chaos (7-2-2, 3 KOs) and Arlene Blencowe (5-6-1, 2 KOs) fought to a split draw in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Omar El-Abdallah (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Alivereti Dodomo (7-9, 6 KOs) by TKO in a super middleweight bout.

Nicolson vs Turner – Final Face-Off

In case you missed it, check out the video as Skye Nicolson and Mariah Turner face off one final time at the official weigh-in ahead of their fight.

Nicolson Promised New Version of Herself

At the press conference, Skye Nicolson said she has levelled up ahead of her clash with Mariah Turner, promising a new version of herself on fight night.

Mariah Turner Ready for Nicolson Clash

At the press conference, Mariah Turner stated she is prepared for anything Skye Nicolson can bring on the night.

Teremoana Confident in Heavyweight Rise

At the press conference, Teremoana Teremoana expressed confidence in his rise through the heavyweight division.

Jake Wyllie Open Workout

Highlighting the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie faces Miles Zalewski over 10 rounds at lightweight. Check out the clip from the open workout.

Mariah Turner Pad Work

Mariah Turner will be looking to pull off an upset tonight as she challenges Skye Nicolson for her interim WBC super bantamweight title.

Frank Smith on Teremoana

Here’s what Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith had to say about Teremoana Teremoana.

Teremoana Teremoana Open Workout Highlight

Here’s the video from Sunday’s open workout, as Teremoana Teremoana showcases his skills.

Press Conference Highlights

In case you missed it, check out the highlights from the pre-fight press conference held on Monday.

How to watch and start time

Nicolson vs Turner airs live on DAZN, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 10:00 a.m. BST in the U.K.

In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo Sports, starting at 7:00 p.m. AEST.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here