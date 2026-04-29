Live results: Skye Nicolson beats Mariah Turner to retain title – Video

Skye Nicolson defends her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner tonight, Wednesday, April 29. The event airs live from Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, VIC. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Australia’s former WBC champion at 126 lbs, Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs), looks to retain her interim belt at 122 lbs and become the mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Ellie Scotney (12-0) of the UK.

New Zealand-born, Australia-based Turner (12-1, 6 KOs) looks to pull off an upset in arguably her biggest career challenge to date.

In the co-feature, Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) takes on Tonga’s Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight bout.

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On the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) meets Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Andrew Hunt (11-0-1, 6 KOs) and Ben Hussain (13-2, 8 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout for the vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title.

In the eight-round telecast opener, Jesse Bolt (3-0, 3 KOs) and Faavesi Isaako (3-5, 2 KOs) battle for the vacant Victoria state lightweight title.

See the results below.

Nicolson vs Turner results

Main card

Skye Nicolson def. Mariah Turner by unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 100-89)

Teremoana Teremoana def. Bowie Tupou by KO (R1, 1:14) | Watch video

Jake Wyllie def. Miles Zalewski by TKO (R2, 2:41)

Ben Hussain def. Andrew Hunt by split decision (95-94, 94-95, 95-94)

Jesse Bolt def. Faavesi Isaako by KO (R2, 0:35)

Prelims (non-televised)

Omar El-Abdallah def. Alivereti Dodomo by TKO (R2, 1:56)

Chloe Chaos vs. Arlene Blencowe – split draw (75-77, 77-75, 76-76)

Jonte Metaxas def. Troy Toleafoa by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 40-36)

Nicolson vs Turner live blog April 29, 2026 7:52 AM EDT Skye Nicolson defeats Mariah Turner by decision Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) defeats Mariah Turner (12-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her interim WBC super bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 100-89, 100-89, and 100-89.



In the 10th round, Turner was deducted a point for using her head. April 29, 2026 7:14 AM EDT Main Event – Nicolson vs Turner It’s time for the main event featuring Skye Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs) defending her interim WBC super bantamweight title against Mariah Turner (12-1, 6 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. Skye Nicolson and Mariah Turner at the weigh-in at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 28, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing April 29, 2026 7:10 AM EDT Teremoana Teremoana KOs Bowie Tupou in first round Teremoana Teremoana (11-0, 11 KOs) defeats Bowie Tupou (29-8, 20 KOs) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. April 29, 2026 6:44 AM EDT Co-feature: Teremoana vs Tupou The co-feature is up next as Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) faces Bowie Tupou (29-7, 20 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout. Teremoana Teremoana and Bowie Tupou face off at the weigh-in at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 28, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing April 29, 2026 6:39 AM EDT Photo: Skye Nicolson Backstage The photo shows Skye Nicolson backstage ahead of her bout against Mariah Turner. Skye Nicolson backstage ahead of her boxing match at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing April 29, 2026 6:38 AM EDT Jake Wyllie TKOs Miles Zalewski in second round Jake Wyllie (19-2-1, 17 KOs) defeats Miles Zalewski (12-4, 10 KOs) by second-round TKO in a lightweight bout. April 29, 2026 6:29 AM EDT Next up: Jake Wyllie vs Miles Zalewski Up next, Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs) takes on Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. Jake Wyllie having his hands wrapped during a boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing April 29, 2026 6:19 AM EDT Ben Hussain defeats Andrew Hunt by split decision Ben Hussain (14-2, 8 KOs) defeats Andrew Hunt (11-1-1, 6 KOs) by split decision to claim the vacant IBF Intercontinental super welterweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 95-94, 94-95, and 95-94.



On his way to victory, Hussain had to overcome a knockdown in the third round. April 29, 2026 6:14 AM EDT Photo: Miles Zalewski Hand Wrapping The photo shows Miles Zalewski (12-3, 10 KOs) backstage having his hands wrapped ahead of his 10-round lightweight bout against Jake Wyllie (18-2-1, 16 KOs). Miles Zalewski having his hands wrapped during a boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing April 29, 2026 5:21 AM EDT Jesse Bolt KOs Faavesi Isaako in second round Jesse Bolt (4-0, 4 KOs) defeats Faavesi Isaako (3-6, 2 KOs) by second-round knockout to capture the vacant Victoria state lightweight title. April 29, 2026 5:06 AM EDT Non-Televised Undercard Results Jonte Metaxas (3-0, 1 KO) defeated Troy Toleafoa (0-2) by unanimous decision in a four-round super lightweight bout.



Chloe Chaos (7-2-2, 3 KOs) and Arlene Blencowe (5-6-1, 2 KOs) fought to a split draw in an eight-round super welterweight bout.



Omar El-Abdallah (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Alivereti Dodomo (7-9, 6 KOs) by TKO in a super middleweight bout. April 29, 2026 3:32 AM EDT Nicolson vs Turner – Final Face-Off In case you missed it, check out the video as Skye Nicolson and Mariah Turner face off one final time at the official weigh-in ahead of their fight. April 29, 2026 3:31 AM EDT Nicolson Promised New Version of Herself At the press conference, Skye Nicolson said she has levelled up ahead of her clash with Mariah Turner, promising a new version of herself on fight night. April 29, 2026 3:28 AM EDT Mariah Turner Ready for Nicolson Clash At the press conference, Mariah Turner stated she is prepared for anything Skye Nicolson can bring on the night. April 29, 2026 3:28 AM EDT Teremoana Confident in Heavyweight Rise At the press conference, Teremoana Teremoana expressed confidence in his rise through the heavyweight division. April 29, 2026 1:51 AM EDT Jake Wyllie Open Workout Highlighting the Nicolson vs Turner undercard, Jake Wyllie faces Miles Zalewski over 10 rounds at lightweight. Check out the clip from the open workout. April 29, 2026 1:45 AM EDT Mariah Turner Pad Work Mariah Turner will be looking to pull off an upset tonight as she challenges Skye Nicolson for her interim WBC super bantamweight title. April 29, 2026 1:29 AM EDT Frank Smith on Teremoana Here’s what Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith had to say about Teremoana Teremoana. April 29, 2026 12:48 AM EDT Teremoana Teremoana Open Workout Highlight Here’s the video from Sunday’s open workout, as Teremoana Teremoana showcases his skills. April 29, 2026 12:26 AM EDT Press Conference Highlights In case you missed it, check out the highlights from the pre-fight press conference held on Monday. April 29, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Nicolson vs Turner airs live on DAZN, starting at 5:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 10:00 a.m. BST in the U.K.



In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo Sports, starting at 7:00 p.m. AEST.