Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Skye Nicolson, Jai Opetaia among boxers launching Beterbiev vs Bivol fight week

Nicolson defends WBC 126 lbs belt against Raven Chapman, Opetaia defends IBF 200 lbs strap against Jack Massey, Beterbiev vs Bivol for undisputed 175 lbs title

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Skye Nicolson
Skye Nicolson makes Grand Arrival for her bout against Raven Chapman at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Australian world champions Skye Nicolson and Jai Opetaia, as well as other fighters featured on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undercard, made their Grand Arrivals. The event takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Undefeated Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBC featherweight title. She is challenged by unbeaten British contender Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs).

Two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt in his second reign. He is opposed by Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK.

In the main event, Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The bout features the unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion up against the WBA titleholder.

Skye Nicolson
Skye Nicolson | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Raven Chapman
Raven Chapman | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jai Opetaia
Jai Opetaia | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Massey
Jack Massey | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dmitry Bivol
Dmitry Bivol | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Artur Beterbiev
Artur Beterbiev | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr
Chris Eubank Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kamil Szeremeta
Kamil Szeremeta | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Frazer Clarke
Frazer Clarke | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Fabio Wardley
Fabio Wardley | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ben Whittaker
Ben Whittaker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Liam Cameron
Liam Cameron | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mohammed Alakel
Mohammed Alakel | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jesus Gonzalez
Jesus Gonzalez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol matchups, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) faces off Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). As well, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland go head-to-head at middleweight.

Plus, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) square off in an-all-British contest light heavyweight. In the event opener, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel makes his pro boxing debut against Colombia’s Jesus Gonzalez (3-2) at lightweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.