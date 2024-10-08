Skye Nicolson, Jai Opetaia among boxers launching Beterbiev vs Bivol fight week

Australian world champions Skye Nicolson and Jai Opetaia, as well as other fighters featured on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol undercard, made their Grand Arrivals. The event takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Undefeated Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBC featherweight title. She is challenged by unbeaten British contender Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs).

Two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt in his second reign. He is opposed by Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK.

In the main event, Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The bout features the unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion up against the WBA titleholder.

Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol matchups, British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) faces off Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). As well, Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland go head-to-head at middleweight.

Plus, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) square off in an-all-British contest light heavyweight. In the event opener, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alakel makes his pro boxing debut against Colombia’s Jesus Gonzalez (3-2) at lightweight.