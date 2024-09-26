Photos: Skye Nicolson faces Raven Chapman in ‘better fight’ than Amanda Serrano

Skye Nicolson is scheduled for her next fight against Raven Chapman on October 12 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Australian featherweight brings to the ring her WBC 126 lbs belt. The contest is featured on the card topped by Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.

Unbeaten Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) makes her third ring appearance for the year and the second defense of her title. After her previous bout against Dyana Vargas in July, the 29-year-old southpaw said she was no longer chasing the fight against Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs). At the press conference for her next defense against Chapman, the native of Meadowbrook, Queensland said that the upcoming clash was a “better fight” than versus the seven-weight world champion of Puerto Rico.

“I think this is a better fight than me versus [Amanda] Serrano anyway,” Skye Nicolson said. I have a lot of respect for Raven. I think we’re going to be a great clash of styles and I’m just very, very honored for the opportunity.”

“I’m prepared for anything and everything on the night. I’ve leveled up again this camp and whatever Raven brings, we’ve got an answer for it.”

Going through the ropes for the second time in 2024, unbeaten Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs) makes her first attempt to get on top of the division. The 30-year-old British challenger said she was looking forward to be part of the first women’s contest presented at Riyadh Season.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting women on that big stage and putting on a performance,” Raven Chapman said. “There’s not a lot of things now to make history. To still be able to be part of something to go down in the history books is really humbling and a massive part of why I do this as a fighter, as well as a woman in boxing. And just hopefully make it clear that it doesn’t matter what gender you are, man, woman – you should get the opportunities that you deserve.”

The main event is a world title fight for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The bout pits unified WBC, WBO and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) against WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs).

Among other matchups featured on the card, Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) defends his belt against Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs) of the UK. Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs).

Also on the card, a middleweight bout between British Chris Eubank Jr (33-3, 24 KOs) and Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs) of Poland. In addition, Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs) meet in an-all-British showdown at light heavyweight. Plus, Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia makes his pro boxing debut at lightweight against Colombia Jesus Gonzalez (3-2).