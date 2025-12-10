Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2: Rematch set for February in Detroit – Tickets

Claressa Shields faces Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their rematch at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, February 22. The two fighters meet nearly 10 years after their first fight in November 2016, when both future champions made their pro boxing debut. Shields took the victory, defeating Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision.

The Shields vs Crews-Dezurn rematch airs live on DAZN. Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster, with the pre-sale starting Thursday, December 11, at 10 a.m. ET, with the code “GWOAT”.

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Facing her old rival to kick off 2026, three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) puts her heavyweight title on the line. The 30-year-old native of Flint, Michigan, comes off a decision victory over Lani Daniels in July.

“In 2016 I had just come off winning two Olympic gold medals, fresh out of the amateurs, and finding an opponent was tough. Franchon stepped in,” Shields said. “I’ve grown a lot since that first victory, going on to win nineteen world titles, the ESPY award, and countless other achievements, but me and Franchon have unfinished business that needs to be settled. She’s been poppin’ it like she can whoop me in a world championship fight. We went four rounds in our pro debut, and this fight will pick up from round five.”

“I’m honored to return to Detroit to defend my undisputed heavyweight world championship. Selling out Little Caesars Arena was a dream, and my fans made that come true. Fighting in Michigan motivates me, and it also puts pressure on me because I never want to fail them.”

“In my first fight with Franchon I won a unanimous decision, but come February 22, I don’t have those same plans. I plan on putting Franchon Crews on her back and leaving with the KO. My last few fights, I was dealing with injuries, but now I’m 100 percent. Franchon is elite, but I am super elite, and I plan on proving that come fight night.”

Former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, moves up two weight classes and looks to avenge the defeat. The 38-year-old last fought in June, taking a majority decision over Citlalli Ortiz to retain her unified WBA and WBC 168-pound belts.

“I’ve been waiting and working a long time for this moment, and we finally meet again,” said Crews-Dezurn. “This time as established champions with great legacies. I’m daring to be even greater by going up in weight, strutting into hell so I can create my heaven. I’m a worldwide woman that’s good in any hood and can’t wait to give Detroit, along with the world, a great fight.”

“This is my sixth fight in a row on DAZN, and I am grateful to be back once again with everything on the line, and grateful to Salita Promotions and my manager Peter Kahn for getting this fight made.”

The bouts featured on the Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.