Claressa Shields signs $8M deal ahead of next fight in 2026

Shields signed a multi-fight partnership with Wynn Records and Salita Promotions, with a minimum guaranteed $8 million. The undisputed heavyweight champion from Flint, Michigan, is expected to return to the ring in the first quarter of 2026.

The new deal was announced during a press conference in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday. The partnership is being described as “one of the most lucrative and strategically progressive deals in women’s boxing history.”

Advertisement

What’s the deal: For the first time, a leading entertainment and music label and a world-class boxing promoter will collaborate to amplify the sport through culture, media, and entertainment. The partnership includes cross-promotional opportunities that will expand Shields’ global brand presence while redefining how athletes connect with audiences worldwide, according to the official announcement.

The new partnership follows the July collaboration between Wynn Records and Salita Promotions in Detroit, when Shields defeated Lani Daniels to retain her title.

“This deal represents more than just a contract, it’s a statement,” Shields said. “I’ve fought my entire career to prove that women’s boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity.”

“Partnering with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records gives me the platform to keep breaking barriers inside and outside the ring. Together, we’re building something that’s never been done before.”

Claressa Shields during the press conference in Midtown Manhattan, New York, NY, on November 6, 2025. Photo by Ed Mulholland / IG: @muls96

Over the course of her career, Claressa Shields has become a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a five-division world champion as a professional, claiming the undisputed title in three weight classes. The 30-year-old is expected to return to the ring by March.