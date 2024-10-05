Shannon Courtenay set for ring return on Azim vs Davies card in London in October

After almost two years of absence, Shannon Courtenay has her next fight confirmed for October 19 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The British former world champion joins the card topped by Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies.

Courtenay (8-2, 3 KOs) was last seen in action in December 2022 in Leeds, where she defeated England’s Gemma Ruegg by points. With the victory, the 31-year-old former WBA 118 lbs titleholder got back in the win column, after dropping a majority decision against LA’s Jamie Mitchell in October 2021 in Liverpool.

Courtenay became a world champion in April 2021, scoring a unanimous decision against Australian Ebanie Bridges. She was stripped of her title due to missing weight for her first defense against Mitchell.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m excited to finally be back,” Shannon Courtenay said. “I’m looking to make a statement to announce myself back on the big stage and get back in the mix winning more world titles.”

Courtenay’s opponent in a bantamweight bout is excepted to be named shortly.

In the main event, Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) faces Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) in an all-British clash at super lightweight. In the co-main event, British former two-time title challenger Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) is back in the ring at light heavyweight.