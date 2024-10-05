Anthony Yarde returns on Azim vs Davies undercard in London

British contender Anthony Yarde is set for his next fight on October 19 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The former two-time title challenger battles it out in the co-feature to Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies. His opponent in a 10-round light heavyweight bout is expected to be named shortly.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 33-year-old stopped Marko Nikolic in the third round last time out in February. Last September, the London native KO’d Jorge Silva in the second round and returned to winning ways.

Anthony Yarde challenged Artur Beterbiev for the unified IBF, WBC and WBO 175 lbs belts in January 2023 and Sergey Kovalev for the WBO title in August 2019. He lost both fights via eighth-round and 11th-round TKO, respectively.

“On October 19th, I’m back in my home city and I can’t wait,” Yarde said. “Everything about it – the occasion, the journey, the arena, the whole event – I’m very excited. The Copper Box Arena is a special venue for me. It’s near where I grew up and I’ve had some great nights there. I’ve been training hard and waiting to get back in the ring to deliver another explosive knockout performance.”

In an all-British main event, Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) and Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) go head-to-head at super lightweight. Among the undercard bouts, old amateur rivals Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and unbeaten Lewis Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs) meet in an all-British clash at light heavyweight.