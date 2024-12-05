Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield set for Feb on Beterbiev-Bivol 2 undercard

The bout between Shakur Stevenson and Floyd Schofield, along with other matchups, has been confirmed for the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard. The event airs live on DAZN from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 22.

Houston-based three-division world champion Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBC lightweight title. The 27-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win against Artem Harutyunyan in July. Last November, the Newark, New Jersey southpaw similarly defeated Edwin De Los Santos.

Shakur Stevenson was scheduled to face Joe Cordina in October. The fight fell through after he suffered a hand injury that required surgery.

Austin-based Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion. The 22-year-old defeated Rene Tellez Giron by unanimous decision in November. On his way to victory he suffered his first career knockdown. In March, the native of Jersey City, New Jersey took the win against Esteuri Suero via a fifth-round disqualification.

Also confirmed for the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard is a world title bout between current IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of England and former champion Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. Las Vegas-based Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC middleweight title against British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs).

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, Texas is set to defend his interim WBC super welterweight belt against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. Prior to that, Madrimov is also scheduled to face Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard on December 21.

Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of China and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) of Germany battle it out for the vacant interim WBC heavyweight strap. Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) of Ghana defends his interim WBO light heavyweight title against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) of the UK.

The main event is a rematch between Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs). Beterbiev won their first fight in October by majority decision to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.