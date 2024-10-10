Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov tops Usyk-Fury 2 undercard

The bout between Serhii Bohachuk and Israil Madrimov has been made official, among other matchups, for the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard. The event takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21. The 154 lbs clash pits the former interim WBC titleholder of Ukraine against the former WBA champion of Uzbekistan.

Both fighters looks to return to winning ways. LA-based 29-year-old Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) lost his belt in August, dropping a majority decision against Vergil Ortiz Jr in Las Vegas. Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) suffered his first career defeat and lost the title by unanimous decision against Terence Crawford in Los Angeles also in August.

The Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard was announced by Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh via post on X.

Also confirmed for the event, a heavyweight bout between Slovakian-born UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) and Australian southpaw Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs). Also at heavyweight, Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) faces David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) in an all-British showdown.

Plus, Dennis McCann (16-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) in all-British contest at super bantamweight. Kicking off the action, England’s Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) and Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland square off at featherweight.

The main event is a rematch between Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) of the UK. Usyk defeated Fury by split decision in May at the same venue to become the first in history four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.