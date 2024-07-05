Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan weigh-in video

A day before their world title fight, Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan step on the scales to make it official. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on July 6.

Newark’s three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson puts his WBC lightweight title on the line. Armenian-German challenger Artem Harutyunyan makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts. To be eligible for the strap, the fighters must make the required 135 lbs championship limit.

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas defends his WBC super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao of Brazil. The championship limit is 130 lbs.

Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts featuring Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia versus Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico and Abdullah Mason of Bedford, Ohio up against Luis Lebron of Puerto Rico. The weight limit is 135 lbs.

The Stevenson vs Harutyunyan weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, July 5 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.