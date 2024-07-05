Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan weigh-in video

Stevenson vs Harutyunyan official weigh-ins live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

A day before their world title fight, Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan step on the scales to make it official. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on July 6.

Newark’s three-division world champion Shakur Stevenson puts his WBC lightweight title on the line. Armenian-German challenger Artem Harutyunyan makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts. To be eligible for the strap, the fighters must make the required 135 lbs championship limit.

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas defends his WBC super featherweight title against Robson Conceicao of Brazil. The championship limit is 130 lbs.

Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts featuring Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia versus Miguel Madueno (21-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico and Abdullah Mason of Bedford, Ohio up against Luis Lebron of Puerto Rico. The weight limit is 135 lbs.

The Stevenson vs Harutyunyan weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, July 5 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.