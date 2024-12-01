Usyk vs Fury 2: ‘The Obsession’ rematch trailer released

The all-new cinematic boxing promo, titled “The Obsession,” showcases Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury seeing each other’s faces everywhere they go. The pair squares off in a rematch on December 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) defeated Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in May and collected all four major belts. With the victory, the Ukrainian heavyweight became the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis (41-2-1, 32 KOs) in 1999.

The trailer is set to Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”. It features Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, who can’t stop thinking about each other either, and want to “end this”.

Entering the ring for a rematch, Oleksandr Usyk brings his unified WBC, WBO, and WBA belts. UK’s former WBC champion Tyson Fury looks to avenge his defeat and claim the titles.

British Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) is a current IBF heavyweight champion.