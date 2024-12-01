Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Usyk vs Fury 2: ‘The Obsession’ rematch trailer released

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury square off in a world championship rematch with three belts on the line

BoxingNewsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
1Comments

The all-new cinematic boxing promo, titled “The Obsession,” showcases Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury seeing each other’s faces everywhere they go. The pair squares off in a rematch on December 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) defeated Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) in May and collected all four major belts. With the victory, the Ukrainian heavyweight became the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis (41-2-1, 32 KOs) in 1999.

The trailer is set to Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”. It features Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, who can’t stop thinking about each other either, and want to “end this”.

Entering the ring for a rematch, Oleksandr Usyk brings his unified WBC, WBO, and WBA belts. UK’s former WBC champion Tyson Fury looks to avenge his defeat and claim the titles.

British Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) is a current IBF heavyweight champion.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
1 Comment
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.