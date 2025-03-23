Photos: Sebastian Fundora stops Chordale Booker in fourth round to retain title

Sebastian Fundora emerged victorious on March 22 when he faced Chordale Booker at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Making his first ring appearance in a year, the unified super welterweight champion claimed the win by TKO, scoring a knockdown along the way.

After going down for the second time in his career, Booker managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight-count. As soon as the fight resumed, Fundora was right back at him, connecting with more punches, which forced referee Thomas Taylor to step in and call it a day. The official time was 2:51 of the fourth round.

With the victory, Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, FL made the first successful defense of his unified WBC and WBO 154-pound belts. The 27-year-old, Coachella, CA-based southpaw improved his record to 22-1-1 with 14 KOs.

Post-fight, Fundora said he is looking to land the undisputed title. The unified champion expressed his desire to face current IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs), WBO mandatory contender Xander Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico, and former champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York.

The 33-year-old southpaw Chordale Booker of Stamford, CT dropped to 23-2 with 11 KOs. The defeat snapped his six-fight winning streak.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Chordale Booker vs Sebastian Fundora | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Chordale Booker vs Sebastian Fundora | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In Fundora vs Booker undercard action

In the co-feature, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ dominated and stopped short-notice opponent Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-4-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina, also at super welterweight. The official time was 1:38 into the seventh round.

In the telecast opener, Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ defeated Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH by split decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, two judges scored the fight 95-94 and 96-93 in favor of Garcia, while one judge scored it 95-94 for Gausha. On his way to victory, Garcia went down in the first round from a right hand.

Among other Fundora vs Booker results, Las Vegas native Freudis Rojas (15-0, 11 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Maurice Lee (15-2-2, 6 KOs) of Covina, CA. After eight rounds at welterweight, the scores were 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

Robert Guerrero (6-0, 3 KOs) of San Jose, CA stopped Sean Armas (6-2, 3 KOs) of Pomona, CA at lightweight. The time was 1 minute into the second round.

Jesus Ramos vs Guido Emmanuel Schramm | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos vs Guido Emmanuel Schramm | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Terrell Gausha vs Elijah Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Elijah Garcia vs Terrell Gausha | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Elijah Garcia | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Freudis Rojas vs Maurice Lee | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Freudis Rojas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Robert Guerrero vs Sean Armas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Robert Guerrero | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Plus, Alberto Mora Garcia (13-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico earned a unanimous decision against Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinskyi (15-4-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 77-75.

Brayan Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, AZ TKO’d Justin Marquez (5-2, 4 KOs) of Visalia, CA at super bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:57 of the fourth round.