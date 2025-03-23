Subscribe
Photos: Sebastian Fundora stops Chordale Booker in fourth round to retain title

Sebastian Fundora retains his unified 154-pound title by TKO, scoring a knockdown on Chordale Booker in the fourth round

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sebastian Fundora after his victory over Chordale Booker
Sebastian Fundora after his victory over Chordale Booker at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on March 22, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora emerged victorious on March 22 when he faced Chordale Booker at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Making his first ring appearance in a year, the unified super welterweight champion claimed the win by TKO, scoring a knockdown along the way.

After going down for the second time in his career, Booker managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight-count. As soon as the fight resumed, Fundora was right back at him, connecting with more punches, which forced referee Thomas Taylor to step in and call it a day. The official time was 2:51 of the fourth round.

With the victory, Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, FL made the first successful defense of his unified WBC and WBO 154-pound belts. The 27-year-old, Coachella, CA-based southpaw improved his record to 22-1-1 with 14 KOs.

Post-fight, Fundora said he is looking to land the undisputed title. The unified champion expressed his desire to face current IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs), WBO mandatory contender Xander Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico, and former champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York.

The 33-year-old southpaw Chordale Booker of Stamford, CT dropped to 23-2 with 11 KOs. The defeat snapped his six-fight winning streak.

In Fundora vs Booker undercard action

In the co-feature, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ dominated and stopped short-notice opponent Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-4-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina, also at super welterweight. The official time was 1:38 into the seventh round.

In the telecast opener, Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ defeated Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH by split decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, two judges scored the fight 95-94 and 96-93 in favor of Garcia, while one judge scored it 95-94 for Gausha. On his way to victory, Garcia went down in the first round from a right hand.

Among other Fundora vs Booker results, Las Vegas native Freudis Rojas (15-0, 11 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Maurice Lee (15-2-2, 6 KOs) of Covina, CA. After eight rounds at welterweight, the scores were 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

Robert Guerrero (6-0, 3 KOs) of San Jose, CA stopped Sean Armas (6-2, 3 KOs) of Pomona, CA at lightweight. The time was 1 minute into the second round.

Plus, Alberto Mora Garcia (13-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico earned a unanimous decision against Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinskyi (15-4-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 77-75.

Brayan Gonzalez (2-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, AZ TKO’d Justin Marquez (5-2, 4 KOs) of Visalia, CA at super bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:57 of the fourth round.

