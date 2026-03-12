Sanchez vs Torrez Jr falls off Fundora-Thurman card, new date targeted for May

The IBF heavyweight title eliminator between Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr. has reportedly been postponed due to Sanchez’s knee issue. The two fighters were originally scheduled to square off on the undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on March 28.

While Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is yet to make an official announcement, multiple outlets report that the matchup is now targeted for a new date in May. The contest is expected to land on the undercard of the anticipated – but not yet confirmed – clash between Devin Haney and Rolly Romero.

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Miami-based 33-year-old Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs), aka “The Cuban Flash,” comes off a third-round stoppage victory over Ramon Olivas Echeverria last February.

26-year-old Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, secured a pair of wins last year, defeating Guido Vianello by unanimous decision in April and Tomas Salek by first-round TKO in November.

More information, along with an updated Fundora vs Thurman undercard, is expected to follow shortly.