Photos: Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney multiple times, edges by majority decision

Ryan Garcia pulled an upset when he faced Devin Haney at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. The Victorville, California native defeated San Francisco’s undefeated world champion by majority decision, securing three knockdowns along the way.

Garcia dropped Haney in the seventh, 10th and 11th rounds. In the seventh round Garcia got a point deducted for punching on the break. The scores were 112-112, 114-110 and 115-109.

LA-based Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) missed the required championship limit by 3.2 pounds. As a result, despite the victory he was ineligible to claim the WBC 140-pound title against Bay Area’s Devin Haney (31-1, 15 KOs). Post-fight the fighters verbally agreed to run it back.

In the co-feature on the card, Arnold Barboza Jr took a controversial split decision against Sean McComb. Among other bouts, Bektemir Melikuziev defeated Pierre Hubert Dibombe via technical decision in the eighth round due to cut. As well, David Jimenez earned a unanimous decision against John “Scrappy” Ramirez to land the interim WBA super flyweight title. Plus, Charles Conwell stopped Nathaniel Gallimore in the sixth round.