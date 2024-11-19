Ryan Garcia faces Rukiya Anpo in boxing exhibition in Tokyo in December

Ryan Garcia is set for his next outing on December 30 in Tokyo, Japan, against Rukiya Anpo. The Victorville, California native faces the Japanese kickboxer in an exhibition boxing match. The event airs live on Fanmio PPV. The weight division and fight format have not yet been confirmed.

Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) makes his first ring appearance since his fight against Devin Haney in April. The 26-year-old, who missed weight for the WBC 140 lbs title, took the win on the night, which was later overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test.

“I’m looking forward to knocking Anpo out for trying to knock out the legend Manny Pacquiao,” Ryan Garcia said. “Manny is past his prime and for him to try to knock him out rubbed me the wrong way. I will knock him out and teach him a lesson of respect.”

Anpo faced Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition boxing match in July. In June, the Himeji, Japan native battled Tsuyoshi Sudario in a kickboxing demo. The 29-year-old’s previous win came in September 2023, when he scored a unanimous decision against Sho Patrick Usami, after going the distance with Buakaw Banchamek in a fight that ended in a draw last May.

“I surpass Ryan in size, speed, power, everything,” Rukiya Anpo said. “If he goes into this match feeling like a party, it’s definitely going to be a beatdown. I’m going to beat the sh*t out of an arrogant, cocky Ryan and show America who the real bad boy is.”

The bouts featured on the Garcia vs Anpo undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.