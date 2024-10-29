Ruben Warr vs Bovar Khanakov tops BKFC Fight Night Los Angeles in November

The bout between Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov headlines BKFC Fight Night Los Angeles on November 23 at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA. The pair squares off in a five-rounder at lightweight. The event marks the organization’s third visits to LA in 2024.

Ruben Warr (2-1) of Whittier, California targets his second straight victory. The 35-year-old knocked out Robbie Peralta in six seconds at BKFC Pechanga last time out in July.

33-year-old Bovar Khanakov (2-2) looks to rebound from a pair of defeats. The native of Mariupol, Ukraine was stopped by James Brown in three rounds in February at BKFC Prospects Manassas and dropped a unanimous decision against Freddy Masabo in a rematch last August in Miami.

“The Los Angeles area has become one of our top markets in the country,” said founder and President of BKFC, David Feldman. “From the first day tickets went on sale for our KnuckleMania IV event at the Peacock Theater in February of this year, Southern California combat sport fans have been incredibly supportive of our events and we are committed to bringing the most exciting promotions to them.”

“Ruben Warr headlined our event at the Pechanga Casino on July 12 and knocked out Robbie Peralta with the first punch he threw. It was literally over in five seconds, one of the fastest stoppages in combat sports and created a video clip which was a viral sensation that hit every sports and entertainment platform in the world.”

“However, Bovar Khanakov is a very tough Ukrainian bare knuckle fighter looking to make his mark in BKFC in a fight that we expect fireworks from the first bell.”

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between San Jose-based Lavar Johnson of Madera, California and Dallas-based Rashad Coulter of Newton, North Carolina. Both fighters make their promotional debut.

Among other BKFC Los Angeles matchups, local Keith Richardson (2-0) faces Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio at cruiserweight. Rodney Thomas (0-1) of San Dimas, CA meets Danasabe Mohammed (0-2) of Napa, CA at middleweight. Plus, Canadian welterweight Dan Godoy (0-1) takes on newcomer Ryan Petersen of Humboldt County, CA.