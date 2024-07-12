BKFC Pechanga results: Peralta vs Warr

BKFC Fight Night: Peralta vs Warr airs live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, July 12. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international competitors.

The main event is a lightweight bout between Robbie Peralta and Ruben Warr. The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Fernando Gonzalez and Rodney Thomas.

Also on the card, Victor Rosas faces Luis Iniguez at bantamweight, following a pair of middleweight bouts featuring Riley Pellegrino up against Jordan Christensen and Luis Villasenor versus Brett Fields. Plus, Alexander Gutierrez faces Isaiah Garcia at flyweight, Squire Redfern takes on Richard Brooks at lightweight and Daniel Pettit fights Van Vo at featherweight. In addition, Joseph White goes up against Caleb Avila at heavyweight and Mike Hansen battles Anthony Yost at bantamweight.

BKFC Pechanga: Peralta vs Warr live stream

BKFC Pechanga: Peralta vs Warr live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

BKFC Pechanga: Peralta vs Warr results

Get BKFC Pechanga: Peralta vs Warr full fight card and stay tuned for results below.