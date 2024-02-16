Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Prospect Series Manassas results, live stream, Grosu vs Shavers

BKFC Prospect Series: Grosu vs Shavers airs live from The Salisbury Center in Manassas, VA

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

BKFC Prospect Manassas: Grosu vs Shavers airs live stream from The Salisbury Center in Manassas, VA on Friday, February 16. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by the middleweight bout between Stanislav Grosu of Moldova and Brandon Shavers of the U.S.

The co-main event is a middleweight contest between Micah Terril and Cameron Vancamp. Also on the card, Zach Calmus faces Joshua Freeman at heavyweight, Murat Kilimetov takes on Tre Cook at cruiserweight and James Brown meets Bovar Khanakov at featherweight.

As well, Joe Ray and Ryan Shough clash at heavyweight, Shawn Brooks goes up against Jordan Christensen at middleweight and Crystal Van Wyk fights Crystal Lawson at strawweight. Rounding out the card, Dustin Garrett and Nathan Rivera battle it out at featherweight and Micah Livingston and Cary Caprio square off at flyweight.

BKFC Prospect Manassas live stream

Broadcast: FUBO Sports
Date: Friday, February 16
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Sign up for FUBO

BKFC Prospect Manassas results

Get BKFC Prospect Manassas: Grosu vs Shavers full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Stanislav Grosu vs. Brandon Shavers, middleweight
  • Micah Terril vs. Cameron Vancamp, middleweight
  • Zach Calmus vs. Joshua Freeman, heavyweight
  • Murat Kilimetov vs. Tre Cook, cruiserweight
  • James Brown vs. Bovar Khanakov, featherweight
  • Joe Ray vs. Ryan Shough, heavyweight
  • Shawn Brooks vs. Jordan Christensen, middleweight
  • Crystal Van Wyk vs. Crystal Lawson, strawweight
  • Dustin Garrett vs. Nathan Rivera, featherweight
  • Micah Livingston vs. Cary Caprio, flyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.