BKFC Prospect Series Manassas results, live stream, Grosu vs Shavers

BKFC Prospect Manassas: Grosu vs Shavers airs live stream from The Salisbury Center in Manassas, VA on Friday, February 16. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by the middleweight bout between Stanislav Grosu of Moldova and Brandon Shavers of the U.S.

The co-main event is a middleweight contest between Micah Terril and Cameron Vancamp. Also on the card, Zach Calmus faces Joshua Freeman at heavyweight, Murat Kilimetov takes on Tre Cook at cruiserweight and James Brown meets Bovar Khanakov at featherweight.

As well, Joe Ray and Ryan Shough clash at heavyweight, Shawn Brooks goes up against Jordan Christensen at middleweight and Crystal Van Wyk fights Crystal Lawson at strawweight. Rounding out the card, Dustin Garrett and Nathan Rivera battle it out at featherweight and Micah Livingston and Cary Caprio square off at flyweight.

BKFC Prospect Manassas live stream

Broadcast: FUBO Sports

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

BKFC Prospect Manassas results

Get BKFC Prospect Manassas: Grosu vs Shavers full fight card and stay tuned for results below.