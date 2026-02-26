Rousey vs Carano kickoff press conference rescheduled

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano return to MMA on Saturday, May 16, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The two clash in a featherweight bout, live on Netflix.

The kickoff press conference, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 5, has been rescheduled. Rousey (12-2) and Carano (7-1) are now set to preview their showdown on Tuesday, March 10. The presser – hosted by Ariel Helwani at the Intuit Dome – starts at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

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Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey makes her comeback after nearly 10 years out of the cage. The 39-year-old Riverside, California, native comes off two defeats to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

Gina Carano, 43, of Dallas County, Texas, hasn’t fought in over 16 years, suffering her first defeat to Cris Cyborg in her most recent bout in 2009.

The bouts featured on the Rousey vs Carano undercard are expected to be announced shortly.