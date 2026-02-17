Rousey vs Carano headlines first MMA event on Netflix from LA in May – Tickets

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey faces MMA legend Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16. The contest airs live on Netflix, marking the first mixed martial arts event streamed on the platform. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at featherweight, using 4oz gloves.

Tickets for Rousey vs Carano go on sale Thursday, March 5, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

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It was also announced on Tuesday that the event will take place inside a hexagon cage and will be professionally sanctioned under the Unified Rules of MMA.

Rousey vs Carano is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), following a boxing clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua last December.

“MVP has always been driven by disruption and delivering the biggest moments in combat sports on a global scale, and today we are officially bringing that energy to MMA for the first time,” said MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in a press release.

“Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are two of the most formative figures in the history of women’s MMA; they are the icons who shattered the glass ceiling and helped build the foundation this sport stands on. MVP’s conviction in women’s boxing was driven by the success achieved by Ronda Rousey, who was the biggest star in the entire sport of MMA during her career.”

“Following the unprecedented success of our boxing partnership, we are proving that MVP and Netflix can create blockbuster live events in multiple sports that engage fans across generations. This is what we do.”

Ronda Rousey

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (12-2) hasn’t fought since late 2016, when she was stopped in the first round by Amanda Nunes with punches. A year earlier, the 39-year-old native of Riverside, California, suffered her first defeat – a second-round head-kick knockout against Holly Holm.

Prior to that, Rousey made six successful defenses of her UFC 135-pound title after claiming and defending the Strikeforce bantamweight championship and being promoted to UFC champion in 2012.

After retiring from MMA, UFC Hall of Famer Rousey transitioned to pro wrestling with WWE and appeared in movies including The Expendables 3 (2014) and Furious 7 (2015).

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey said. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix.”

“This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future. More to come… much more.”

Gina Carano

Gina Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas, was last in action in August 2009, when she fought Cris Cyborg for the Strikeforce featherweight title but fell short by first-round TKO, suffering her first defeat. Over the years, reports have surfaced indicating the 43-year-old’s MMA return, but no bouts have materialized.

Carano has also appeared in movies including Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Deadpool (2016), and Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016).

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Carano said. “She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor.”

“I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome.”

“This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

Rousey and Carano are scheduled to preview their bout and face off during a kickoff press conference at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5.

The bouts on the Rousey vs Carano undercard are expected to be announced shortly.