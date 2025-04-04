BKFC 71 Dubai results: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debuts in the UAE on April 4 with BKFC 71: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake, live on DAZN from Dubai Tennis Stadium. The first of two back-to-back fight cards features a total of nine bouts, with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Austin Trout (3-0) of El Paso, TX defends his BKFC welterweight belt against Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE. In the co-main event, Britain Hart (9-3) of Layton, UT defends her BKFC strawweight strap against Tai Emery (2-1) of Australia.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between Sabah Homasi (1-0) of New Brunswick, NJ and Jonny Tello (2-2) of Canada. Newcomers Aleksey Oleinik and Geronimo Dos Santos of Brazil clash at heavyweight. Plus, in another contest at welterweight, Los Angeles-based Adel Altamimi of Iraq makes his BKFC debut against David Mora (1-0) of Spain.

BKFC 71 Dubai start time BKFC 71 Dubai airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

