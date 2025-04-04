Subscribe
BKFC 71 Dubai results: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake

BKFC 71: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake live results from Dubai Tennis Stadium

By Parviz Iskenderov
Austin Trout and Carlos Trinidad-Snake face off at the weigh-in on April 3, 2025, ahead of their bout headlining BKFC 71 at Dubai Tennis Stadium | BKFC
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debuts in the UAE on April 4 with BKFC 71: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake, live on DAZN from Dubai Tennis Stadium. The first of two back-to-back fight cards features a total of nine bouts, with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Austin Trout (3-0) of El Paso, TX defends his BKFC welterweight belt against Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE. In the co-main event, Britain Hart (9-3) of Layton, UT defends her BKFC strawweight strap against Tai Emery (2-1) of Australia.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between Sabah Homasi (1-0) of New Brunswick, NJ and Jonny Tello (2-2) of Canada. Newcomers Aleksey Oleinik and Geronimo Dos Santos of Brazil clash at heavyweight. Plus, in another contest at welterweight, Los Angeles-based Adel Altamimi of Iraq makes his BKFC debut against David Mora (1-0) of Spain.

BKFC 71 Dubai live blog

BKFC 71 Dubai start time

BKFC 71 Dubai airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

BKFC ring girl Kaitlyn Bertrand presents the BKFC championship belt at the weigh-in for BKFC 71: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake on April 3, 2025, in Dubai, UAE | BKFC

BKFC 71 Dubai results

Get BKFC 71 Dubai full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT)

  • Austin Trout vs. Carlos Trinidad-Snake
  • Britain Hart vs. Tai Emery
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Jonny Tello
  • Aleksey Oleinik vs. Geronimo Dos Santos
  • Adel Altamimi vs. David Mora
  • Leandro Martins vs. Ahmed Khairy
  • Aboubkeur Houari vs. Mladen Iliev
  • Jaskaran Singh vs. Mahamed Aly
  • Mahmoud Ahmed vs. Fuad Tarverdi
