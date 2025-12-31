Rocha vs Curiel 2 undercard: Eight new bouts announced

Joel Iriarte, Ruslan Abdullaev, John “Scrappy” Ramirez, Gael Cabrera and more fighters have been announced for the undercard of Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel 2. The event takes place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on January 16.

Unbeaten welterweight Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California and Uzbekistani super lightweight Abdullaev (3-0, 1 KO) step through the ropes in scheduled eight-round bouts. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

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LA native “Scrappy” Ramirez (15-1, 9 KOs) faces Byron Rojas (29-5-3, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua in a 10-round bantamweight bout. Sonora’s Cabrera (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Ruben Casero (13-5, 5 KOs) of Uruguay in an eight-round super bantamweight matchup.

Also added to the undercard is a six-round welterweight bout between Coachella Valley’s Cayden Griffiths (6-0, 6 KOs) and Lesther Espino (10-7, 8 KOs) of Nicaragua. A 10-round welterweight contest pits Jordan Panthen (11-1, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York against Jean Pacheco (10-2, 1 KO) of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A middleweight battle features Fabian Guzman (8-0, 7 KOs), representing Santa Ana, against Jose Rodriguez (3-1, 2 KOs) of Ecuador. Additionally, LA’s Ricardo Ruvalcaba (14-0-1, 10 KOs) takes on Jonathan Eniz (37-24-1, 17 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-round welterweight clash.

The main event is a welterweight rematch between Alexis Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) of Santa Ana, California and Mexico’s Raul Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs).

The previously announced co-feature is a super bantamweight rematch between Manuel Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California and Jorge Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Mexico.

“We’re kicking off our 2026 fight calendar with the kind of high-impact, high-stakes rematches fans demanded we run back,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “January 16 will bring classic Golden Boy excitement and showcase the Coachella Valley’s next generation of stars we’ve been shaping from the ground up.”

The current Rocha vs Curiel 2 lineup is as follows

Alexis Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) vs. Raul Curiel (16-0-1, 13 KOs), welterweight

Manuel Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) vs. Jorge Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs), super bantamweight

Ruslan Abdullaev (3-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super lightweight

Joel Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, welterweight

Cayden Griffiths (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Lesther Espino (10-7, 8 KOs), welterweight

Gael Cabrera (10-0, 7 KOs) vs. Ruben Dario Casero (13-5, 5 KOs), super bantamweight

John Ramirez (15-1, 9 KOs) vs. Byron Rojas (29-5-3, 12 KOs), bantamweight

Jordan Panthen (11-1, 9 KOs) vs. Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-2, 1 KO), welterweight

Fabian Guzman (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jose Gabriel Rodriguez (3-1, 2 KOs), middleweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba (14-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz (37-24-1, 17 KOs), welterweight