Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster rematch set for November in Verona, NY

The world championship rematch between Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster has reportedly been set for November 2 in Verona, New York. The contest pits Brazil’s current WBC super featherweight champion against the former titleholder of Orange, Texas.

The pair first met in Newark, New Jersey in July. Battling it out in the co-feature to Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan, Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) dethroned Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) via a controversial split decision with the scores 115-113, 116-112 and 112-116.

With the victory, 35-year-old Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao became a new WBC 130 lbs champion, taking a world title on his forth attempt. Houston-based 30-year-old O’Shaquie Foster, who was making the third defense of his belt, immediately called for a rematch saying “they stole this from me”.

As reported by Mike Coppinger citing source, the Conceicao vs Foster 2 clash is set to headline the Top Rank Boxing card live on ESPN+. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be determined with Turning Stone Resort Casino being a possible host.