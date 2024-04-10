Richard Torrez Jr vs Brandon Moore kicks off Navarrete-Berinchyk telecast

The next fight of Richard Torrez Jr has been confirmed for Saturday, May 18 against Brandon Moore at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight. The contest is set to kickoff the ESPN-televised card headlined by Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk.

24-year-old Richard Torrez Jr (9-0, 9 KOs) of Tulare, California makes his second ring appearance for the year. The unbeaten southpaw is fresh off the win by TKO in the first round against Donald Haynesworth in March.

Undefeated Brandon Moore (14-0, 8 KOs) also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. The 30-year-old native of Lakeland, Florida earned a unanimous decision against Helaman Olguin early last month.

“Richard Torrez Jr. is one of the most explosive and powerful young heavyweights I’ve seen, and he’s in for a big test against Brandon Moore,” said promoter Bob Arum. “These are two unbeaten, skilled big men and a great addition to an already loaded card at Pechanga Arena San Diego.”

The 12-round main event pits Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) against unbeaten Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

The co-main event features San Diego’s unbeaten southpaw Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) up against undefeated Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs, 1 NC) of Decatur, Georgia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.