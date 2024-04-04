Subscribe
Giovani Santillan vs Brian Norman Jr set for Navarrete-Berinchyk co-feature

Giovani Santillan faces Brian Norman Jr live on ESPN from San Diego, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Giovani Santillan faces Brian Norman Jr in San Diego
Giovani Santillan | Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda
Giovani Santillan has his next fight confirmed against Brian Norman Jr at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, May 18. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card headlined by Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Unbeaten Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his home town crowd. The 32-year-old southpaw stopped Alexis Rocha in the sixth round last time out in October 2023. Last July, the San Diego native earned a unanimous decision against Erick Bone.

“Brian Norman Jr. is a highly skilled young fighter,” Santillan said. “I get so much motivation from my city, and fighting at Pechanga Arena is always special. May 18 will be a great night, and I can’t wait to give my fans another victory.”

Undefeated Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs, 1 NC) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The native of Decatur, Georgia was in action in March, when he faced Janelson Figueroa Bocachica in a bout that was ruled No Contest due to cuts sustained by both fighters. Last year, 23-year-old won three fights by UD against Quinton Randall, Jesus Antonio Perez Campos and Rodrigo Damian Coria.

“This is the big fight I have been waiting for,” Norman said. “It’s time to show the world what I’m about.”

In the main card opener, Richard Torrez Jr (9-0, 9 KOs) faces opponent to be named. The 24-year-old southpaw of Tulare, California is fresh off the win by TKO in the first round against Donald Haynesworth in March.

Among the prelims, San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Manuel Jaimes (15-1-1, 11 KOs) of Stockton in the eight-rounder at lightweight. Jonathan Lopez (14-0, 10 KOs) of Orlando, Florida goes up against Mexico’s Edgar Ortega (14-2-2, 7 KOs) in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

In other bouts, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Fernando Vargas (9-0, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California fights in the six-rounder at lightweight. Alan Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas is in an eight-round action also at lightweight. Art Barrera Jr (4-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, California enters the squared circle in the four-rounder at junior welterweight.

Plus, San Diego’s Jonny Mansour makes his pro boxing debut in the four-rounder at lightweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, Mexico’s three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) meets unbeaten Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant WBO lightweight title on the line.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

