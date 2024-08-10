Subscribe
Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper rebooked for Smith-Fernandez undercard in Sept

Rhiannon Dixon defends WBO 135 lbs title against Terri Harper live on DAZN from Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Rhiannon Dixon faces Terri Harper on Smith vs Fernandez undercard
Rhiannon Dixon faces Terri Harper on the Dalton Smith vs Jon Fernandez undercard at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The championship bout between Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper has been rescheduled for September 28 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The all-British showdown is featured on the card topped by Dalton Smith vs Jon Fernandez.

Dixon and Harper square off in the 10-round bout with WBO lightweight title on the line. The contest was originally slotted for August 24 in Manchester on the Catterall vs Prograis undercard, until the super lightweight clash was postponed to October 26 due injury sustained by the English fighter.

Unbeaten Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBO 135 lbs belt. The 29-year-old native of Warrington, England claimed the title by unanimous decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal last time out in April in Manchester.

Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, England looks to get back in the win column and land a world title in her third weight class, previously earning belts at super welterweight and super featherweight. In her previous bout in March in Sheffield, the 27-year-old former champion was stopped by Sandy Ryan in four rounds.

Also confirmed for the Smith vs Fernandez undercard, a 10-round heavyweight bout between London’s unbeaten Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and Andrii Rudenko (36-7, 22 KOs) of Ukraine. As well, Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) meets fellow-Brit Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bout at super bantamweight. Plus, Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) and Joe Underwood Hughes (8-3, 1 KOs) go toe-to-toe in an eight-round bout at lightweight.

Also set to compete at the event, super featherweight Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs), lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (4-0, 3 KOs), featherweight Brandon Scott (7-0, 1 KOs), super bantamweight Josh Babb (2-0) and middleweight Connan Murray (9-0, 2 KOs). Their respective opponents are expected to be determined shortly.

In the 12-round main event, unbeaten Dalton Smith (16-0, 2 KOs) faces Jon Fernandez (26-3, 22 KOs) of Spain. The pair battles it out for the vacant European title at super lightweight.

